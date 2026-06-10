Kayo Conference Series Names Mercy Ndungu as Top 26 of '26
We're excited to share that Mercy Ndungu, CFA, has been recognized in Kayo's Top 26 in '26 Limited Partners in Real Assets!
Mercy's selection reflects her expertise, principled leadership, and the care she she brings to stewarding long-term investments for the Minnesota State Boad of Investment.
Please join us in congratulating Mercy on this well-deserved recognition!
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