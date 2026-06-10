Dr. Anthony Chaffee, the Carnivore Doctor, Appears at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with Fiancée Elle Marie

Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD alongside his fiancée, Elle Marie at the sHEALed Red Carpet Premiere. Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD alongside his fiancée, Elle Marie at the sHEALed Afterparty Dr. Anthony Chaffee interview with Mirit Moon at the Podcast Villa on the French Riviera

America’s Leading Carnivore Expert and Physician Dr. Anthony Chaffee Joins Biohack Yourself Magazine in Cannes

When my patients eliminate plants and go fully carnivore, I watch chronic diseases (including diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and even heart disease) reverse in real time” — Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD

CANNES, PROVENCE-ALPES-CôTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECANNES, FRANCE — In May 2026, Dr. Anthony Chaffee , MD, widely known as “The Carnivore Doctor” and recognized as America’s leading carnivore expert, appeared at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival alongside his fiancée, Elle Marie, lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur. The couple traveled from their base in Australia to join Biohack Yourself Magazine and the global health and wellness community gathering on the French Riviera last week.Dr. Chaffee attended as part of Biohack Yourself Magazine’s presence at Cannes, engaging with health professionals, media figures, and wellness advocates from around the world. Known for his strong stance on meat-based nutrition and his focus on eliminating dietary toxins commonly found in plant foods, he continues to advocate a message gaining global attention: that chronic disease is largely preventable and that humans thrive on animal-based nutrition.With more than 550,000 subscribers on YouTube and 394,000 followers on Instagram (@anthonychaffeemd), Dr. Chaffee has become a prominent voice in the global carnivore and metabolic health movement. His platform, The Plant Free MD, ranks among leading health podcasts worldwide, covering topics including autoimmune reversal, metabolic disease, and performance optimization. Dr. Chaffee and Elle Marie also create content together through their joint Instagram account @kitchen_carnivore, sharing their lifestyle and practical insights into carnivore living with a growing global audience.“I have spent over two decades researching how nutrition and lifestyle affect health and chronic disease, and what humans evolved to eat. Like all life, humans have a specific set of nutritional requirements and sensitivities, and when those are not met, health suffers. The best available evidence consistently points toward a predominantly meat-based approach, if not fully carnivore. When my patients eliminate plants and go fully carnivore, I watch chronic diseases (including diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and even heart disease) reverse in real time. This is consistent with a large and growing body of peer-reviewed experimental and observational research from around the world. Very simply, this is what happens when you only eat the essential nutrients found in meat that we require for optimal health, and stop burdening the body with potentially harmful compounds found in plants, processed foods, and the chemicals sprayed on them during production. This is what happens when you eat according to your biological design.”About Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MDDr. Anthony Chaffee is an American physician and America’s leading carnivore expert, currently practicing in Perth, Australia, and host of The Plant Free MD podcast. He began university at age 16 studying Molecular and Cellular Biology before earning his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. A former All-American and professional rugby player, Dr. Chaffee adopted a carnivore diet during his athletic career and has since applied it in clinical practice to help patients improve metabolic health and address chronic disease through nutrition and lifestyle intervention.Website: dranthonychaffee.comYouTube: AnthonyChaffeeMDInstagram: @anthonychaffeemdMedia Contact: Moon Media Affairs is a private PR and brand strategy practice representing celebrities, VIPs, and health industry leaders.

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