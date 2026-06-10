AARON AKINS TO HEADLINE CATALINA JAZZ CLUB & JOINS LOS ANGELES JAZZ FESTIVAL’S ‘JAZZ AFTER DARK’ STAR-STUDDED LINEUP

Join Aaron Akins for an unforgettable evening celebrating the timeless music legacy of Nat King Cole at Catalina Jazz Club on June 18, 2026 and LA Jazz Festival August 8, 2026, alongside John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Raphael Saadiq, Parliament-Funkadelic, and more.

AARON AKINS HEADLINE HOLLYWOOD’S CATALINA JAZZ CLUB PLUS JOINS JOHN LEGEND, JANELLE MONÁE, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, AND PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC AT THE LA JAZZ FEST

I’m honored to headline at the iconic Catalina Jazz Club & join the Los Angeles Jazz Festival lineup, a powerful celebration of musical expression across generations.” — Aaron Akins

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer quickly approaches, award-winning, critically acclaimed vocalist and performer Aaron Akins is set to make a significant mark on the Los Angeles music scene with two high-profile performances, reinforcing his growing presence in contemporary jazz.Akins has officially been announced as part of a major upcoming jazz and contemporary music slate, beginning with a featured live performance at Catalina Jazz Club on Thursday, June 18, 2026, followed by an appearance at the Los Angeles Jazz Festival ’s signature showcase, “Jazz After Dark,” on Saturday, August 8, 2026. The Catalina Jazz Club engagement will debut his highly anticipated production, “Into the Cole: A Tribute to Nat King Cole,” at Hollywood's premier jazz venue. Doors open at 7:00 PM with showtime at 8:30 PM.The Los Angeles Jazz Festival’s “Jazz After Dark” event will bring together a star-studded lineup featuring John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Raphael Saadiq, and Parliament-Funkadelic, creating one of the festival’s most anticipated evenings.Ahead of his upcoming appearances, Aaron Akins says he is honored to join the Los Angeles Jazz Festival lineup, describing the event as “a powerful celebration of musical expression across generations.” Festival organizers characterize “Jazz After Dark” as a flagship showcase that bridges jazz traditions with contemporary soul, R&B, and funk influences, spotlighting both established artists and emerging talent.To catch Aaron Akins live performances, purchase tickets today, now available for both events at Catalina Jazz Club on June 18, 2026, followed by his performance at the Los Angeles Jazz Festival’s “Jazz After Dark” on August 8, 2026.Ticket and Venue Information:Catalina Jazz Club Tickets: Reservations can be made directly online via the official Catalina Jazz Club Box Office or through TicketWeb. Priority seating is allocated to online ticket purchasers.Los Angeles Jazz Festival Info: For schedule details, artist updates, and passes to the main stages and ‘Jazz After Dark’ events, visit the festival's digital hub.Followers can stay connected with Aaron Akins on Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinktreeFor more information and exclusive updates on Aaron Akins projects and upcoming performances, visit his official website at www.aaronakinsmusic.com ABOUT AARON AKINSAaron Akins is a Chicago-born, Los Angeles–based artist known for blending soul, jazz, and contemporary R&B with socially conscious themes. His work bridges classic vocal traditions with a modern sound and message-driven approach.Akins has received multiple industry honors, including recognition from BroadwayWorld for Best Cabaret/Concert Artist in Los Angeles and the 2022 Acclaimed Artist Award from RCBBC Chamber and was recently recognized for his work with industry icons, including Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, and Gene Hackman, and has performed internationally, including at the renowned North Sea Jazz Festival. Recently gaining renewed attention for the release of his latest single, “When Do We Love,” featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers.On screen, he portrayed jazz icon Herbie Hancock in Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series, I Think You Should Leave by Tim Robinson, and his music has appeared in film, including Black Butterfly starring Antonio Banderas.Across television, film, and streaming platforms, Akins continues to expand his reach, with growing digital streams and a steadily increasing global audience.**Media Contact:**Destiny GoodD. Good PublicityEmail: dgoodpublicity@gmail.com###

Aaron Akins Live At Catalina Jazz Club June 18th

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