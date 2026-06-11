Francine A. LeFrak Foundation and New Jersey Reentry Corporation Expand CDL Training Initiative to Meet Workforce Demand

The LeFrak CDL Training Initiative is creating pathways to employment, economic stability, and second chances. Through a partnership between the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation and the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, participants receive industry-recognized

LeFrak CDL Training Initiative provides court-involved individuals and veterans with a pathway to commercial driving careers, economic stability, and dignity

At the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation, we believe empowerment begins with access, opportunity, and dignity.” — Francine LeFrak, founder of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation and the New Jersey Reentry Corporation today announced the continued growth and early success of the LeFrak CDLTraining Initiative, a workforce development program providing court-involved individuals and veterans training to obtain Commercial Driver’s Licenses and enter transportation and logistics careers.The initiative responds to a critical workforce need in New Jersey and the greater New York–New Jersey metropolitan region. The region is one of the nation’s most important freight, warehousing, port, and distribution corridors. With the Port of New York and New Jersey, Newark Liberty International Airport, major interstate trucking routes, and last-mile delivery systems serving millions of residents and businesses, trained CDL drivers are essential to the daily functioning of the regional economy.For NJRC participants, a CDL is more than a license. It is a practical, industry-recognized credential that may lead directly to employment, family stability, and a restored sense of purpose. Many participants returning from incarceration, court involvement, addiction recovery, military service, or long-term unemployment face significant barriers to work. CDL training offers a clear pathway from instability to employability.Supported by an initial $300,000 investment from the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation, the LeFrak CDL Training Initiative assists eligible participants with financial support, DOT physicals, permit preparation, classroom instruction, yard training, state testing coordination, and employment placement. NJRC works closely with EZ Wheels Driving School in Secaucus and across the state to guide participants through each phase of the CDL process.The early outcomes demonstrate strong demand and participant commitment:● 26 participants are currently in active CDL training;● 56 DOT physicals have been completed;● 57 participants have satisfied all program conditions and are preparing for CDL training;and● Over 200 have demonstrated interest in training.Participants currently enrolled represent Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic, and Union Counties, including veterans seeking new career opportunities after service.“At the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation, we believe empowerment begins with access, opportunity, and dignity,” stated Francine LeFrak , Founder of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation. “Meaningful employment creates stability not only for individuals, but for families and entire communities. This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in pathways that restore confidence, economic mobility, and hope.”“The LeFrak CDL Training Initiative is about work, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild one’s life,” stated Jim McGreevey, Executive Director of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation. “A CDL can transform a participant’s future by opening the door to a real job, a stable income, and the ability to support a family. We are deeply grateful to Francine LeFrak and the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation for their extraordinary leadership, generosity, and belief in the men and women we serve.”NJRC’s workforce model recognizes that training alone is not enough. Participants often need stabilization support to complete training and succeed in employment. NJRC assists participants with identification, benefits enrollment, legal services, treatment referrals, mental health support, housing referrals, employment readiness, and case management. By combining CDL training with comprehensive reentry services, the initiative addresses both the region's workforce needs and the personal barriers that too often prevent returning citizens and veterans from securing long-term employment.The program is designed to connect participants to employment opportunities through relationships with transportation, logistics, delivery, and freight employers, including reentry- friendly pathways with companies such as Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Schneider National, Swift Transportation, Western Express, and other employers seeking trained commercial drivers. NJRC’s employment-centered reentry model has produced measurable outcomes. NJRC’s three-year reincarceration rate is 14.01%, and approximately 72% of NJRC training program participants secure employment, internships, or continue their education. These results underscore the importance of integrating workforce training with access to treatment, legal support, benefits enrollment, and structured case management.Due to overwhelming demand and strong early outcomes, NJRC is raising an additional $100,000 to expand access to CDL training opportunities. The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation has committed to matching those funds, further strengthening the initiative’s capacity to serve more participants across New Jersey.The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation and NJRC are preparing a future press event at EZ Wheels in Secaucus to recognize participant achievements, highlight community partnerships, and demonstrate how targeted workforce investment can transform lives while meeting a critical regional labor need.Donations to support the expansion of the LeFrak CDL Training Initiative can be made here:Additional details regarding the LeFrak CDL Training Initiative will be highlighted at a forthcoming press event:Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026Time: 11:00 a.m.Location: EZ Wheels Training Yard, Secaucus, New JerseyThe event will feature program participants, workforce development partners, and leaders from the New Jersey Reentry Corporation and the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation.About the Francine A. LeFrak FoundationThe Francine A. LeFrak Foundation supports initiatives that advance well-being, workforce development, financial fluency, education, empowerment and economic opportunity, with a particular focus on creating pathways for women, families, and underserved communities to thrive.About the New Jersey Reentry CorporationThe New Jersey Reentry Corporation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing barriers to employment, training, housing, treatment, legal assistance, and stability for court-involved individuals, veterans, and those returning from incarceration. Through integrated services and workforce development partnerships, NJRC advances public safety, economic opportunity, and human dignity across New Jersey.

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