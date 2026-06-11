Searchlight Cyber Appoints Paul Ciesielski as Chief Revenue Officer

Paul Ciesielski

Cybersecurity industry veteran joins Searchlight’s executive team to scale global sales and drive the next phase of the company’s expansion.

PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Searchlight Cyber today announced the appointment of Paul Ciesielski as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Searchlight’s next phase of growth, as the company scales its operations to help enterprises, governments and law enforcement agencies preempt critical threats and stop cyber attacks.

Ciesielski brings more than 20 years of experience in building and leading high-performance sales organizations within the cybersecurity and technology sectors. As CRO, he will be responsible for Searchlight’s global go-to-market strategy, overseeing sales and channel partnerships to drive international revenue growth.

The appointment follows the recent transition of Michael Gianarakis to CEO and serves as the next catalyst for Searchlight’s continued expansion. Ciesielski’s track record of scaling venture-backed and public companies will be instrumental as the company solidifies its position as the market leader in Preemptive Threat Exposure Management.

Michael Gianarakis, CEO of Searchlight Cyber, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the leadership team at such a pivotal moment for Searchlight. Paul is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, and is perfectly positioned to take innovative companies like Searchlight to the next level. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale rapidly, ensuring that organizations worldwide can gain the critical edge over emerging threats.”

Paul Ciesielski, Chief Revenue Officer of Searchlight Cyber, said: “Searchlight has established a winning formula for preemptive cybersecurity, delivering a combination of market leading Attack Surface Management and Threat Intelligence to help organizations tackle increasingly sophisticated and accelerated exposure exploitation. I am excited to join this talented team and look forward to scaling our global operations to help more customers and partners gain the upper hand against their adversaries.”

Ciesielski joins Searchlight from Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and played a core role in the company’s expansion. His previous experience includes CRO roles at TRUEFORT, ReversingLabs and SevOne, as well as senior sales leadership positions at Chef Software, AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco), Mazu (acquired by Riverbed Technology), and Mercury (acquired by HP).

About Searchlight:

Searchlight Cyber was founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals from acting with impunity. With its pioneering Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) offering, Searchlight helps organizations identify exposures and neutralize threats before attacks begin. Searchlight unifies leading Attack Surface Management, dark web intelligence, and risk management tools to help organizations separate the signal from the noise and prioritize the threats that matter. It is used by some of the world’s largest enterprises, government and law enforcement agencies, and the managed security service providers at the forefront of protecting customers from external threats.

Find out more at www.slcyber.io.

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