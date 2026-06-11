Wazoku and Nterprisers partner to bring world-class innovation expertise to U.S. manufacturing

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

Wazoku’s open innovation network and Nterprisers’ manufacturing connection and intelligence platform give SME manufacturers access to enterprise innovation

Manufacturing is now in an era where visibility and innovation capability determine competitive advantage. Yet innovation services have historically only been available to the biggest manufacturers.” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small and medium-sized manufacturers across the United States can now access world-class innovation capabilities through a new partnership between Rhode Island-based manufacturing intelligence startup Nterprisers and global innovation ecosystem provider Wazoku Nearly 99% of U.S. manufacturers are small and medium-sized businesses. Many remain effectively invisible and absent from the databases, networks, and innovation programmes that larger enterprises take for granted. The partnership will address this, allowing manufacturers to participate in open innovation challenges, access collaborative problem-solving, and connect with global R&D expertise.“Manufacturing is now in an era where visibility and innovation capability determine competitive advantage,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “Yet innovation services have historically only been available to companies with dedicated innovation teams and significant budgets. Connecting Nterprisers’ infrastructure to our global problem-solving network means manufacturers who have never had access to open innovation now do. In an increasingly challenging business climate, that’s a major shift.”Wazoku’s Innocentive is a global marketplace of 1M+ solvers, startups, subject matter experts, and vetted IP. Organisations including NASA, Enel, AstraZeneca and other leading organisations post challenges, source existing solutions and vetted IP, and commission invention on demand where no ready solution exists.Founded in Rhode Island and launched in 2025, Nterprisers has already made tens of thousands of manufacturers visible and accessible to customers, suppliers, service providers, investors, and other stakeholders through its growing platform. Beginning in Rhode Island and rapidly expanding by region, Nterprisers is creating unprecedented visibility into the U.S. manufacturing base, unlocking new connections, opportunities, and insights across the industrial ecosystem.“Manufacturing networks are critical to the economy, but the U.S. manufacturing base has been fragmented and hard to find,” said Deepa Krishnamurthy, co-founder and CEO, Nterprisers. “We have already built the visibility and connection layer that makes manufacturers discoverable, but partnering with Wazoku means we can now connect them directly to innovation ecosystems and global expertise that were previously out of reach. Together, we are closing a gap that has held back millions of American manufacturers from fully participating in innovation-driven growth.”What the Nterprisers-Wazoku partnership deliversThe initial focus of the partnership will be on helping manufacturers and the wider industrial ecosystem to:● Access open innovation challenges and global problem-solving networks via Innocentive● Increase supply chain resilience through better capability discovery and sourcing intelligence● Collaborate on shared industry-wide challenges in areas where pre-competitive cooperation can drive collective gains● Connect with researchers, startups, and technology partners relevant to their sector● Accelerate modernisation and digital transformation with access to proven innovation methodologiesThe partnership brings capabilities typically available only to large enterprises within reach of smaller manufacturers across the United States. It is especially relevant for manufacturers operating in aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors, where the need to modernise operations, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate innovation has never been greater.– ENDS –About WazokuWazoku's combination of human and synthetic intelligence enables enterprises, public sector organisations and academic institutions to discover opportunities, access external expertise, manage innovation portfolios, commercialise IP, track value creation or simply outsource for a specific outcome.About NterprisersNterprisers is building the intelligence and connection infrastructure for the U.S. manufacturing economy, enabling manufacturers to become visible, discoverable, and actionable at scale. By transforming fragmented data into structured manufacturing intelligence, Nterprisers helps OEMs, investors, lenders, policymakers, and manufacturers make faster, better-informed decisions across sourcing, investment, and industrial strategy.PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

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