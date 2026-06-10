Woven Health Collective Climbs to #43 on 2026 MM+M Agency 100 List

One of only two agencies recognized as a Power Partner in all three of the following categories: Medical Affairs, Medical Communications, and Health Research.

We’re incredibly proud of this recognition, but what it really represents is the trust of our clients and the dedication of our people.” — Jeanne Martel, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woven Health Collective is excited to celebrate another milestone year, earning the #43 position on the 2026 MM+M Agency 100 list and moving up two spots from 2025. Underscoring the strength of its integrated model, Woven was one of only two agencies recognized as a Power Partner in all three of the following categories: Medical Affairs, Medical Communications, and Health Research.

Published annually by Medical Marketing + Media, the Agency 100 highlights agencies that are shaping the future of health care marketing through innovation, creativity, and measurable client impact.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition, but what it really represents is the trust of our clients and the dedication of our people,” said Jeanne Martel, CEO and Founder of Woven Health Collective. “By combining talented teams, strong scientific expertise, and emerging technologies like AI, we’re helping our clients navigate change, make smarter decisions, and create greater impact for the patients they serve.”

A key example of that is how Woven supports its partners with integrated creative, scientific, digital, and AI capabilities across the entire biopharma product lifecycle—from molecule to market. Rather than treating any one discipline as a standalone solution, Woven brings its scientific experts, creative teams, and technology specialists together to apply each where it matters most: grounding the work in rigorous science, bringing it to life through creative, and amplifying it with Digital and AI—from stakeholder engagement tools and bespoke AI experiences to sharper insights, more efficient content development, and smarter go-to-market support.

To read Woven’s full profile in the 2026 MM+M Agency 100, visit https://woven-hc.co/43lp0bc

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