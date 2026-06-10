Qventive Healthcare Unifies Managed EHR and Cybersecurity Into One Service for Multi-Specialty Medical Groups

Why multi-specialty groups no longer need separate vendors for clinical systems and security — and what one accountable team changes for administrators.

For over three decades I’ve watched good administrators waste their mornings refereeing a fight between an EHR vendor, an IT company, and a security firm — none of whom will own the problem. We do.” — Steve Gerbino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qventive Healthcare

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-specialty medical groups can now hand their EHR management and their cybersecurity to the same team. Qventive Healthcare — a healthcare-focused IT firm serving providers since 1994 — today launched a combined Managed EHR/PM and Cybersecurity service that ends the split between the people who run a practice's clinical systems and the people who protect them.Most groups buy those two things separately: one vendor for the EHR, another for IT and security, and an administrator left in the middle to translate between them. When something breaks, the vendors point at each other and the practice loses the morning. Qventive's new service collapses that into one accountable relationship — a single healthcare-specialized team responsible for both the workflow inside the EHR and the security around it.Multi-specialty groups are the launch audience for a reason. Run several specialties and you tend to run several EHR configurations, a patchwork of security tools, and an internal administrator refereeing all of it. This service consolidates that under one partner that speaks both languages — clinical and technical — fluently.For over three decades I've watched good administrators waste their mornings refereeing a fight between an EHR vendor, an IT healthcare services company, and a security firm — none of whom will own the problem. That's not a technology failure. It's an accountability failure, and it's the one we built this service to end. One team. One number to call. One group of people who answer for the systems your physicians touch every hour of every day.— Steve Gerbino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qventive HealthcareWhat the combined service includesClinically, Qventive delivers full managed EHR/PM administration — implementation, workflow and template optimization, streamlined documentation, staff training, and MIPS/MACRA compliance support — across major platforms including Epic, NextGen, Allscripts, eClinicalWorks, Cerner, Athena, and Greenway. On security, the same engagement covers vulnerability scanning, HIPAA compliance review, managed threat detection, incident response, and mobile device management.That pairing is rare. Across the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania markets Qventive serves, very few firms combine EHR clinical-workflow depth with full managed IT and security — and fewer still do it as a healthcare-focused practice. Generalist MSPs cover the network but not the EHR. EHR consultants know the clinical side but not the security perimeter. Qventive's distinction is owning both.A misconfigured EHR template and an unpatched server look like different problems on paper. To the patient sitting in the waiting room, they're the same risk. We refuse to treat them as separate conversations, because for the practice they never are.— Steve Gerbino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qventive HealthcareThe combined Managed EHR and Cybersecurity service is available now to multi-specialty groups, private practices, ambulatory surgical centers, and private-equity-backed healthcare platforms across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Practices can request an introductory consultation at qventive.com.About Qventive HealthcareFounded in 1994 by Steve Gerbino and headquartered at 200 Passaic Street in Hackensack, New Jersey, Qventive Healthcare is a healthcare-focused IT consulting and managed services firm. For more than 30 years, the company has served private practices, multi-specialty groups, ambulatory surgicalcenters, hospitals, dental practices, and private-equity-backed healthcare platforms. Qventive pairs EHR clinical-workflow expertise with full-spectrum managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance, and staff augmentation — guided by one promise: we care for your technology so your team can care for yourpatients. Learn more at qventive.com.# # #Media ContactSteven Lockhart · Healthcare Marketing

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