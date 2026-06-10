FIFTY SEVENTH & 7TH LUXURY HOMES BECOMES THE ONLY HOMEBUILDER AMONG HOUSTON DESIGN LEADERS TO WIN A 2026 LUXE RED AWARD

Fifty Seventh & 7th 2026 LUXE Award Recipient Fifty Seventh & 7th 2026 LUXE Award Recipient Shower Fifty Seventh & 7th 2026 LUXE Award Recipient Arpan Gupta, Founder of Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-based luxury homebuilder Fifty Seventh & 7th has been named a winner in the prestigious 2026 LUXE RED Awards , earning national recognition for excellence in residential design and craftsmanship. The firm received top honors in the Bathroom category and distinguished itself as the only homebuilder recognized among this year’s celebrated group of Houston-based architecture and design firms.The award-winning project reflects Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes’ commitment to delivering highly customized residences defined by architectural integrity, meticulous detailing, and design-forward thinking, qualities that continue to set the firm apart in Houston’s competitive luxury home market. As demand grows for distinctive, one-of-a-kind homes, the recognition underscores the company’s role in translating visionary design into fully realized, livable environments.The honor places Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes in the company of some of Houston’s most respected design professionals who were also recognized in the 2026 program, including Bankston May Associates, Benjamin Johnston Design LLC, Creative Tonic Design, Cusimano Architect, Kara Childress Interior Atelier, Katie Davis Design, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates, Owen Group Interiors and Paul N. Brow, Architect, LLC – firms widely regarded for shaping the region’s evolving design landscape. While the broader list of winners highlights the strength and sophistication of Houston’s architecture and interior design community, Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes stood alone as the only builder recognized, reinforcing the firm’s unique position at the intersection of design leadership and high-performance construction.“This recognition from LUXE is especially meaningful because it reflects the collaborative spirit that defines how we build,” said Arpan Gupta, founder of Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes. “Our goal has always been to create homes that feel truly individual — where architecture, craftsmanship, and lifestyle come together in a way that is both timeless and deeply personal. To be recognized alongside such respected designers, and as the only builder among Houston’s winners, is a tremendous honor for our entire team.”The LUXE RED Awards, presented annually by LUXE Interiors + Design, celebrate excellence and innovation across residential architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and product design nationwide. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s premier honors, the program recognizes projects and products that set new benchmarks for creativity, craftsmanship and design leadership, with winners receiving national editorial exposure, digital promotion and recognition at a formal awards ceremony.Entries are evaluated through a rigorous, multi-tiered process led by the publication’s Editor in Chief in collaboration with a multidisciplinary panel of nationally recognized design professionals. Judges assess submissions based on core criteria including aesthetics, creativity and innovation and regional relevance, measuring how effectively a project responds to its environment and advances the field of residential design. In addition to juried awards, select categories also feature a Readers’ Choice component determined through public voting, further amplifying industry and consumer engagement.About Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury HomesFifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes is a Houston-based residential builder specializing in architecturally driven homes across the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, including River Oaks and its surrounding areas, close-in Memorial, the Memorial Villages and Montrose. Led by Arpan Gupta, the firm focuses on delivering high-end speculative homes that combine custom-level design with streamlined delivery. For more information, visit www.fiftyseventhandseventh.com

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