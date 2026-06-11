FEDCON Helps Small and Mid-Size Contractors Capitalize on a Faster, More Flexible Federal Market in 2026

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

Higher dollar thresholds and new buying vehicles are opening reachable work that the big firms overlook. FEDCON helps them get registered and ready to bid

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON , a federal contracting consulting firm serving small and mid-size businesses, is helping clients move quickly to win in a procurement environment that is getting faster and more flexible in 2026. Two reforms are reshaping how the government buys, and for the businesses FEDCON serves, most of the change is upside.The first reform is the FAR Overhaul , directed by Executive Order 14275 , "Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement," issued April 15, 2025. It is the most comprehensive rewrite of the Federal Acquisition Regulation in more than 40 years. It returns the regulation to its statutory roots and rewrites it in plain language, moving much of the buying guidance into non-regulatory guides that sit outside the FAR. Implementation runs in two phases, with the first DFARS class deviations taking effect February 1, 2026 and more arriving on a rolling basis.The second reform is the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act, signed December 18, 2025, which raises several dollar thresholds for contracts awarded after June 30, 2026."The buyers are moving toward speed and flexibility, and that favors companies that are ready to act," said Brad Egbert, founder and CEO of FEDCON. "Our job is to get clients positioned now, so when the work opens up they are already in the running instead of starting from cold."New Buying Vehicles Surface Work Most Small Contractors Never SeeAgencies are buying more through Other Transaction agreements and grant vehicles that sit outside the traditional FAR process. Many small and mid-size contractors never compete for this work because they are not tracking where it lives. FEDCON's government contracting database surfaces these opportunities against each client's capabilities, and our bids and proposals team helps them pursue the ones worth pursuing.Higher Thresholds Put More Work Within ReachThe FY2026 NDAA raises the threshold for certified cost or pricing data under the Truthful Cost or Pricing Data Act, still widely known as the Truth in Negotiations Act (TINA), to $10 million for contracts entered into after June 30, 2026, up from the $2.5 million level set last fall. Cost Accounting Standards thresholds rise on the same date, with the per-contract mandatory trigger moving to $35 million and full-coverage applicability moving to $100 million in collective annual awards.For a small or mid-size firm, higher thresholds mean a band of newly reachable work that carries less compliance overhead than it did before. FEDCON assists in getting companies properly registered in SAM.gov and certified where they qualify under programs such as WOSB, HUBZone, SDVOSB, and 8(a). From there, our team builds the capability statements and proposals that put them in the running for that work.Keeping Registrations Current as the Regulation ChangesThe FAR Overhaul also renumbers and consolidates clauses across the regulation as part of the rewrite. Companies whose registrations and capability statements reference the old structure can quietly fall out of step. FEDCON helps keep client SAM.gov registrations and capability statements current so they stay accurate and competitive as the rules are updated.Small and mid-size contractors who want to position for this environment can start with a Free Market Assessment, a video screen sharing session with a FEDCON senior advisor that maps where the company stands today and where the openings are. Book at fedcon.com.

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