Shriners Children’s Urging Parents to Prioritize Scoliosis Screenings During Critical Growth Years

Image of Shriners Children's patient receiving scoliosis care.

Early Detection Can Help Kids Potentially Avoid Major Surgery

Our team takes on some of the most complex spinal cases in the world and helps children achieve outcomes many families never thought possible.” — Shriners Children's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott H. Kozin

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoliosis affects nearly 9 million Americans and remains the most common spinal condition among school-aged children, yet cases often go undetected until curves become severe enough to cause discomfort or require surgery. During National Scoliosis Awareness Month, Shriners Children’s is urging parents to prioritize routine scoliosis screenings and early evaluations to help children receive the preventative care they need to potentially avoid more complex procedures later in life.Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine that often causes it to form an “S” or “C” shape and is commonly diagnosed between the ages of 10 and 15 during routine pediatric visits or school screenings. Severe curves greater than 45 degrees can lead to chronic pain and breathing problems. However, mild curves under 25 degrees may develop gradually without pain, making them easy to miss by those without specialized training in pediatric care.Dr. Amer Samdani is a leading pediatric spine surgeon at Shriners Children’s known for advancing innovative techniques in scoliosis care, expanding treatment options and improving outcomes for children. He said timing is paramount in deciding whether a child needs to be monitored, wear a brace or undergo surgery.“The best outcomes happen when scoliosis is identified early by a pediatric spine specialist who understands the complexities of a growing child’s body and can determine the most appropriate course of treatment,” explained Dr. Samdani. “Many of the newer techniques we use help children stay active, recover quickly and in some cases avoid more intense procedures such as spinal fusion through innovative options, such as ApiFix and vertebral body tethering (VBT). Our goal is always to correct the curve while maximizing motion and minimizing the disruption treatment can have on a child’s daily life.”Each year, Shriners Children’s physicians care for nearly 26,000 children with scoliosis. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott H. Kozin emphasized that with the right expertise, access and innovation, Shriners Children’s patients with scoliosis are positioned well for successful treatment and better long-term outcomes.“Our team takes on some of the most complex spinal cases in the world and helps children achieve outcomes many families never thought possible,” said Dr. Kozin. “We’ve treated patients with extremely severe scoliosis who regained the ability to go back to participating in high intensity sports like gymnastics or basketball and follow their dreams. Every success story reflects not only the skill of our surgeons, but also our commitment to providing compassionate, specialized care to every child who comes through our doors, regardless of their financial situation or insurance coverage. That mission is what inspires our work every day.”While scoliosis cannot be prevented, early detection and proactive treatments can prevent progression into a severe curve.Scoliosis symptoms to look out for:• The appearance that the head is not centered with the rest of the body• Uneven hips or one hip sticking out more than the other• One shoulder appearing higher than the other• Pushed-out ribs• When bending forward, the appearance that the two sides of the back are different heights• Back pain and discomfort• Pants and dresses that don’t hang evenly at the bottomAbout Shriners Children’sShriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

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