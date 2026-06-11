Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Achieves Cure HHT Center of Excellence Designation

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Newly recognized international treatment center expands access to expert, coordinated care for people living with HHT

This independent recognition is a testament to the dedicated care and interdisciplinary approach that our colleagues provide to children, young people, and families affected by HHT.” — Prof. Calum Semple, HHT Center Medical Director

MONKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cure HHT is proud to announce that Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, United Kingdom, has been officially recognized as an HHT Center of Excellence , expanding access to expert, coordinated care for people living with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT).This designation recognizes Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as part of a global network of more than 50 Cure HHT Centers of Excellence. These centers are certified through a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure patients have access to experienced clinicians, appropriate screening and treatment protocols, and multidisciplinary care for the complex needs of HHT.HHT is a genetic condition that can affect multiple organs, including the nose, lungs, brain, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. Because complications can be serious and symptoms often vary widely from person to person, timely diagnosis and expert care are essential.“I am delighted that our HHT service at Alder Hey Children's Hospital has been recognized as part of Cure HHT’s global Center of Excellence network,” said Prof. Calum Semple, HHT Center of Excellence Medical Director at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. “This independent recognition is a testament to the dedicated care and interdisciplinary approach that our colleagues provide to children, young people, and families affected by HHT. This recognition will help our team continue developing our service, raising awareness of available treatment options, and connecting more children and families with the support Alder Hey can offer.”Multidisciplinary team members available to patients receiving care at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital include:• Clinical Genetics• Paediatric Respiratory• Paediatric ENT Surgery• Paediatric Haematologist• Radiology• Paediatric Cardiology• Paediatric Neurosurgery• Paediatric Interventional Radiology• Gastroenterology• RadiologyAlder Hey Children’s Hospital is currently accepting new patients and welcomes inquiries from patients, families, and referring providers. To learn more about the new center, please visit alderhey.nhs.uk or Cure HHT’s Center of Excellence listings.###About Cure HHTCure HHT is the leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia through education, awareness, research, advocacy, and access to expert care. Cure HHT works to advance diagnosis, treatment, and scientific discovery while supporting a global community of patients, families, clinicians, and researchers.

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