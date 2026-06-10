Rep. Cash recognizes law enforcement officers in Boone County

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) (front, center) recently recognized the correctional officers, road deputies, 911 dispatchers and all those who work in the Boone County Sheriff's Department and presented certificates to them.

"Our law enforcement officers put on the badge every day with a commitment to serve and protect our communities," Cash said. "I was honored to recognize these dedicated men and women of the Boone County Sheriff's Department for their professionalism, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to public safety. Their service helps keep Hoosier families safe and we're grateful for all they do."

BACKGROUND: May was recognized nationally as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month. Additionally, Cash serves as vice chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.