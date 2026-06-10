ExpertPages® 2026 Survey Reveals Expert Witness Hourly Fees Reach New Highs

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Experience Levels and Case Complexity Continue to Rise

Expert witness work remains a part‑time but highly lucrative activity for most experts, and increasing case complexity is driving both higher demand and higher fees for qualified experts” — Gerry H. Goldsholle. Founder & CEO

SAUSALITO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert witness work continues its long‑term climb in both demand and compensation, according to the newly released 2026 ExpertPagesExpert Witness Fees & Practices Top Line Report. A free PDF download is now available for legal professionals, journalists, insurers, and expert witnesses.Based on responses from more than 400 expert witnesses and litigation consultants across North America, the 2026 survey shows that average hourly fees have risen to $465, up from $451 in 2024, continuing a decade‑long upward trend. Experts reported rates ranging from under $200 to over $1,500 per hour.“Expert witness work remains a part‑time but highly lucrative activity for most experts,” said Gerry H. Goldsholle, CEO and Founder of Advice Company, ExpertPages’ parent. “As litigation grows more complex, and courts demand deeper analytical rigor, attorneys are retaining and relying on experts earlier and more often. That’s driving both higher demand and higher fees for qualified experts across a wide range of fields, including accounting, engineering, finance, law enforcement, medicine and technology."The Top Line Report is now available as a free PDF download for legal professionals, journalists, insurers, and expert witnesses at:Key Findings from Expert Pages 2026 Top Line ReportThe new report provides a detailed portrait of today’s expert witness marketplace, including:Experience levels remain high:83% of experts have been practicing for 10 years or more, and 55% report more than 20 years of experience.Expert work is primarily part‑time for most experts: Nearly half (46%) of the experts spend one‑third or less of their professional time on expert witness work, as it is an occasional activity for most.Case volume remains modest:52% of experts take on fewer than 10 case assignments per year, while only 7% handle 50 or more.Hourly billing dominates:98% charge an hourly rate or use a combination hourly/flat‑fee model.Minimum fees are now standard:74% of experts require a minimum fee to accept a new engagement, with 40% setting that minimum between $2,500 and $4,999.Typical earnings per engagement continue to rise:55% of experts typically earn more than $10,000 per case, and a small but notable 4% report earning over $50,000 per case.Travel remains common but limited:92% of experts do some travel for work, though 87% spend less than 30% of their time away from their primary workplace.A Changing Landscape for Expert WitnessesThe 2026 findings reinforce long‑term trends: expert witness work is increasingly specialized and well‑compensated, shaped by the growing complexity of litigation. As Goldsholle notes, “ExpertPages has tracked these trends for nearly two decades, and our 2026 survey shows the demand for professionals who engage in expert witness work is more robust, and the professionals who engage in expert witness work are more experienced and more in demand than ever.”Free DownloadThe 2026 Expert Witness Fees & Practices Top Line Report is available for free download at:The full, comprehensive cross‑tabulated report — including detailed breakdowns by field of practice, expected earnings, retainer practices, and more — will be released shortly.About the SurveyThe ExpertPagesSurvey of Expert Witness Fees & Practices has tracked expert witness trends since 2008. The 2026 survey was conducted by DeBow Communications Ltd., a New York-based independent research firm, and reflects confidential responses from more than 400 experts across numerous disciplines. Approximately 35% of respondents were current ExpertPages accredited Members.About ExpertPagesOnline since 1995, ExpertPagesis the original and premier online directory of expert witnesses and litigation consultants. The platform connects attorneys, law firms, insurers, and government agencies with highly credentialed experts across North America and provides free articles, blogs, and practical guidance on working with experts.About Advice CompanyAdvice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, is widely recognized for creating trusted and pioneering legal, insurance, and senior living content. Its current portfolio includes ExpertPages.com, AttorneyPages.com, and SeniorCareAdvice.com.

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