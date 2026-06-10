2026 Vermont Mad Pride March and Celebration

Vermont Mad Pride 2026 Logo

Vermont’s 10th annual Mad Pride March and Celebration returns to Burlington on Saturday, July 11, 2026, lifting up psychiatric survivors & mad people

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community members are invited to Vermont Mad Pride 2026, the 10th annual march and celebration lifting up psychiatric survivors & mad people on Saturday July 11, 2026!Mad Pride is a movement for the rights, dignity, and liberation of mad folks and people who have been marginalized or harmed by the mental health system.Rooted in psychiatric survivor organizing and disability justice, Mad Pride challenges stigma, centers our voices, and demands real change — not just awareness.This event aims to reclaim “mad” as identity, resistance, and solidarity.Together, let's build community, celebrate mad experiences and identities, and show up visibly and unapologetically.People are still facing coercion, criminalization, and exclusion because of mental health labels. Mad Pride exists to push back — and to create something different.Join the event at the First Unitarian Universalist Church (UU Church), 152 Pearl St, Burlington, VT 05401 on July 11, 2026. The March will begin at 12:00 PM at the UU Church, where community members will head down Church St, and stop at City Hall Steps for a rally speech before returning to the UU Church for food and connection!From 1-3PM, enjoy free food and community connection! Activities include connecting with VT based organizations, creating collective art, doing peer-led yoga, and having intentional conversations with community members.The event will take place outdoors in the shade, and indoors. Masks will be available for participants, with some indoor activities being mask-required in an effort to prioritize community care and accessibility for our mad, disabled, and immunocompromised community. ASL interpretation will be available for the march and activities as needed.There is a ramp and an automated door opener located on the east side of the building. Upon entering through this door, you will find an elevator that will allow you to enter every level of the building excluding the Sanctuary balcony area. All restrooms are accessible. All-Gender Restrooms are located on the lower level of the Meeting House. Parking and accessibility details can be found at the UU Church’s website Check out https://madfreedomadvocates.org/vermont-mad-pride/ for more information. For general questions, access information, or to request accessibility accommodations, please reach out to info@madfreedomadvocates.org

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