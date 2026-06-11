Aspire Rejuvenation Urges Men to Get Baseline Labs This Men's Health Week

Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic and author of Operation Optimal Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic Mission Statement Patient at Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic in Orlando, FL

Most men spend years feeling off before anyone checks their hormones. Aspire's founder wants bloodwork to become as routine as an oil change.

Most men have no idea what their baseline even looks like. You cannot fix what you have never measured.” — Tomo Marjanovic, CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health Week runs June 15 through 21 this year, closing on Father's Day. Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic is using the occasion to push one message: get a baseline, even if you feel fine.Men remain far less likely than women to seek preventive care, and many only see a provider once something is already wrong. By the time symptoms like persistent fatigue, poor sleep, stubborn weight gain, or low drive show up, the underlying issues have often been building for years."I spent twelve years in law enforcement around men who would run toward danger without hesitating, but would not get bloodwork," said Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. "Most men have no idea what their baseline even looks like. You cannot fix what you have never measured."Aspire's clinical model starts with comprehensive lab work. A baseline workup typically covers total and free testosterone, thyroid function, metabolic and lipid markers, and key vitamin levels, reviewed by licensed medical providers who walk each patient through the results. The clinic builds individualized plans from there under its Hormones First philosophy and charges no membership fees."A baseline panel in your thirties or forties gives us something to compare against for the rest of a patient's life," said Dr. Joseph Clark, Medical Director at Aspire Rejuvenation. "The earlier we can see a trend forming, the more options that patient has."Hormone and metabolic markers tend to shift gradually rather than overnight, which is why a single reading taken after symptoms appear tells only part of the story. A documented baseline gives a man and his provider a personal reference point, so future labs can be compared against his own numbers instead of a population average.The week ends on Father's Day, and the clinic says the timing is fitting. The men being celebrated that Sunday are often the same ones who put everyone else's health ahead of their own."Men will handle the truck, the lawn, the bills, and everybody else's problems before they will sit for a blood draw," Marjanovic added. "If you are being celebrated on Sunday, do something that keeps you at that table for the next thirty years."For men unsure where to start, the clinic's advice is simple: get the labs drawn anywhere. A primary care physician, a local lab, or a men's health clinic can all order a baseline panel. Aspire offers consultations in person and through telemedicine for men who want their results reviewed and explained.Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic sees patients at its locations in Orlando, Florida; Wexford and Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; and Plano, Texas.About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicFounded in 2019 in Orlando, Florida, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic provides hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, sexual health treatment, IV therapy, and regenerative therapies under the care of licensed medical providers. The clinic operates locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas, serves additional patients through telemedicine, and follows a patient-first model with no membership fees.About Tomo MarjanovicTomo Marjanovic is the founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic and the author of Operation Optimal: Health, Wellness, & Becoming Your Best You . He served more than twelve years in law enforcement, where he was awarded the Public Safety Medal of Valor, before founding Aspire in 2019. Learn more at tomomarjanovic.com and operationoptimal.com.

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