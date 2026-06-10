Injured Climber Rescued on the Cannon Cliff in Franconia
CONTACT:
CO Sergeant Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
June 10, 2026
Franconia, NH – On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured climber on the Cannon Cliff in Franconia. The information provided indicated that a climber was injured when a rock he was climbing was dislodged from the cliff, causing him to fall. The climber, who was identified as Eric Johansson, 65, of Maine, was well prepared and experienced.
Rescuers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Cannon Cliff. Rescuers hiked up to the base of the cliff and located the climber at 12:00 p.m. He was then placed into a litter and carried down to the parking lot, arriving at 2:05 p.m. Thankfully, Johansson’s climbing equipment worked well, which likely prevented more serious injuries.
He was evaluated by the Littleton Ambulance and then transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
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