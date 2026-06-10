Public Hearing on Re-Adopting with Amendment Fis 1201–Hunter Education Programs, Fis 1202.02–Hunter Education Volunteer Instructors General Requirements, and Fis 1109.13–Recognition of Completion of Required Education Courses
CONTACT:
Melissa Nemeth (603) 271-1138
June 10, 2026
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting Fis 1201, Fis 1202.02, and Fis 1109.13 relative to Hunter Education programs on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 1:00 p.m.
This proposal will add an online bowhunter only education course for the first time.
The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. Written comments will be accepted through July 23, 2026. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting Proposed Rules | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game.
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