NRS and Renascent Media Announce Return of the Retailers Networking Meetup Following Last Year's Massive Success

Retailers Networking Meetup 2025

NRS, in partnership with Renascent Media, announces the return of the Retailers Networking Meetup on Wednesday, June 24th, at Albert Palace in Fords, NJ.

NEWAR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), in partnership with Renascent Media, is thrilled to announce the return of the Retailers Networking Meetup on Wednesday, June 24th, at Albert Palace in Fords, NJ.Following the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event—which drew hundreds of independent business owners—this exclusive gathering continues its mission to bring together retailers for an evening of connection, learning, and growth.Attendees will enjoy an engaging evening featuring a relaxed networking hour with free cocktails, followed by special industry presentations, and a complimentary dinner."At NRS, we believe that when our retailers succeed, we all succeed," said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. "This event represents our ongoing commitment to supporting the vibrant independent retail community with the technology solutions and networking opportunities they need to connect, grow, and thrive in today's competitive landscape.""Great businesses are built through relationships. The Retailers Networking Meetup creates a space where retailers, brands, and entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and grow together while shaping the future of multicultural commerce," said Tanvi Prenita Chandra, Founder & President of Renascent Media. "We are proud to provide a platform that fosters meaningful partnerships and new opportunities for business growth."Event Details:Date: Wednesday, June 24thLocation: Albert Palace, 1050 King Georges Post Rd, Fords, NJ 08863Schedule:6:00 PM – Networking & Cocktails7:00 PM – Presentations8:00 PM – DinnerAdmission: Free for independent retailersRetailers are encouraged to secure their spot early, as space is limited and last year's event reached capacity quickly. To RSVP by the June 20th deadline, please visit this link . Vendors interested in participating should contact Renascent Media at 732-668-3726 or info@ renascententerprises.com About National Retail Solutions (NRS):National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit nrsplus.com About Renascent Media:Renascent Media is a woman-owned, full-service advertising, marketing, media, and event management company specializing in connecting brands with South Asian and multicultural audiences across North America. With over 20 years of industry experience, the agency provides strategic marketing solutions, including media planning and buying, public relations, influencer marketing, content creation, television and radio production, experiential activations, sponsorship management, and community engagement initiatives. Through its flagship events, media properties, and strategic partnerships, Renascent Media helps brands build authentic connections, expand their reach, and drive measurable business growth. For more information, visit renascententerprises.com.

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