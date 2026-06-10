Iowa elementary student named as first-place winner for America’s Field Trip

Ten-year-old Mary Elouise Bowman was recently announced as a first-place winner for America’s Field Trip, a signature education program of America250.

“I was really surprised that I won first place,” she said. “I’m proud that I was able to write about my country and my family’s service. It makes me happy to share something that is so important to me, and I hope it helps others feel proud of America, too.”

Mary Elouise, who recently completed fourth grade at Waukee Community School District’s Eason Elementary, was among 125 students from across the country in grades 3-12 who were selected as first-place winners for an original writing or artwork submission detailing what America means to them. She was selected for her outstanding poem on the American flag and how it represents the United States and her family’s military service.

“Mary Elouise wanted to participate because she thought it would be fun to submit a poem,” said Sarah Bowman, Mary Elouise’s mom. “At the time, her big brother was away at AIT (Advanced Individual Training), and she was missing him. She thought that writing a poem about it would help her with her feelings.”

A committee of current and former educators reviewed all submissions and selected a total of 250 students as first- and second-place winners, based on how well they incorporated creativity, curiosity and a civic spirit. Submissions were split in grade band levels and judged for grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

As a first-place winner, Mary Elouise will take part in a free, behind-the-scenes field trip to an iconic American landmark destination, such as the Cape Canaveral in Florida, sites of the American Revolution in Boston, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and more. Second-place winners were awarded a $500 cash prize.

Mary Elouise and her family have chosen to visit Washington, D.C., for their field trip this summer. They are excited to visit the nation’s capital and are looking forward to many memorable experiences, including a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover at the Smithsonian Museum.

Recently this spring, Mary Elouise was also one of 10 students honored by Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow as an Iowa America 250 Student Contest winner for a second poem, “ People Behind the Flag (219.21 KB) .pdf ,” that creatively captured one of the contest prompts on America’s founding principles.

The 2026 cohort of America’s Field Trip awardees is the largest group of students awarded since the start of the program in 2024 and represents 42 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. This year’s winning writing and artwork submissions reflected on themes of community, perseverance, freedom, opportunity and service, among others.

For more information and to see a full list of America’s Field Trip winners, visit the official America250 website.

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Mary Elouise Bowman’s first-place poem submission:

Our flag flies high with freedom and pride,

For all of the soldiers who stand side by side.

Each stripe tells stories of courage so true,

And stars shine bright for red, white, and blue.

The red is their courage, the blood they gave,

The white is for honor, the strong and the brave.

The blue holds stars for each soul who serves,

Protecting our freedom and all it preserves.

My grandpa in Vietnam, my dad in Iraq,

My brother in the Army, they’ve all had our back.

I look at our flag and I proudly say,

God bless the USA.

