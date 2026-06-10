Will Gough Joins 4RIVRS as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Nationwide Revenue and Market Expansion

Enterprise Tech Leader Steps In to Drive Growth for Logic-Driven Stormwater Compliance Software Platform

Will is a rare executive who deeply understands the technical realities of environmental compliance and possesses the enterprise sales leadership required to scale a nationwide SaaS platform.” — Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4RIVRS , the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence, announced the appointment of Will Gough as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Gough brings a unique blend of environmental roots and over 20 years of enterprise technology and sales experience to the position, where he helped drive Enterprise business, pipeline development, and revenue operations.This strategic hire comes at a pivotal moment for 4RIVRS as the company continues to scale its technical platform following its recent MVP launch. Unlike legacy systems that function as static data containers, the award-winning 4RIVRS platform aligns site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3s) with ever-changing local, state, and federal regulations.A Full-Circle Career: From Wetland Remediation to Enterprise TechGough’s path to 4RIVRS marks a full-circle evolution rather than a career shift. He began his professional journey with a Bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture, working directly as a designer and worked on projects involving wetland and bayou remediation. This early career path provided him with a practical understanding of the administrative burdens that site professionals and engineers navigate daily.Transitioning into the technology sector, Gough spent two decades at NetApp, where he progressed from Technical Support and Sales Engineering into Sales Engineering Leadership. Throughout his 16-plus years in enterprise hardware and software sales, he established a proven track record of solving complex workflow problems and scaling revenue organizations for enterprise customers.At 4RIVRS, Gough bridges these two worlds. His operational background gives him industry knowledge to work with the engineers, consultants, and compliance officers facing SWPPP requirements, while his enterprise sales discipline equips him to build a high-performing revenue organization.Leadership Perspective"Will is a rare executive who deeply understands the technical realities of environmental compliance and possesses the enterprise sales leadership required to scale a nationwide SaaS platform," said Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS. "Right now, Will is already in the field forming crucial customer relationships, overseeing early onboarding, and architecting a world-class sales system. His leadership is instrumental as we look to expand our footprint nationwide and close the compliance gap for engineering firms, municipalities, and operators alike.""For me, joining 4RIVRS isn't a pivot; it's where my career was always heading," said Will Gough, Chief Sales Officer. "I know exactly how exhausting manual regulatory tracking is for consultants and site operators. 4RIVRS has built a truly disruptive, logic-driven engine that removes the guesswork from compliance. I am eager to build out our sales organization and show the market how moving away from the binders and .pdf files to a predictive, synchronized system can protect both their profits and the environment."Continuous Compliance and Growth OpportunitiesBy replacing static templates and PDFs with structured, automated workflows, 4RIVRS translates complex laws into clear action items, steering clients from initial data intake directly to full compliance. The result is an audit-proof, inspection-ready platform built to withstand changing regulatory frameworks.For more information regarding 4RIVRS or to schedule an interview with leadership, please visit www.4rivrs.com . To see the 4RIVRS deterministic engine in action, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo About 4RIVRS4RIVRS is the pioneer of logic-driven, intelligent stormwater compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, 4RIVRS has simplified environmental documentation. While legacy systems act as static data containers, 4RIVRS transforms complex regulatory requirements into synchronized, site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3). 4RIVRS eliminates the "compliance gap" caused by manual updates and static templates, ensuring that projects remain inspection-ready and synchronized with the law from initial intake to final plan. For more information, visit www.4rivrs.com . To see how 4RIVRS is setting the new standard in stormwater compliance, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo

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