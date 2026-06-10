FETC 2027 Classroom Track Leaders Will Focus on Real Classroom Impact

FETC 2027, Jan. 26-29

FETC 2027 Classroom Leaders Track spotlights four educators modeling practical, immediately applicable strategies to make technology integration easier.

I wasn't sure if my district would benefit from my attendance. However, I learned about many helpful tools I can use in my classroom and have already begun sharing them with my colleagues at home.” — Kara Bremer, Teacher, Gulf District Schools

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Education Technology Conference FETC ) announced today that four influential figures in education, each with a unique area of expertise, will address the gap between technology adoption and confidence and ease technology integration into practical application with effective best practices. While 85% of teachers are expected to use AI in the 2024-25 school year, only 30% feel confident in their ability to do so. The 2027 Featured Speakers for the Classroom Leaders Track will model targeted, relevant, and immediately actionable strategies that can make a difference in the classroom.Following the FETC 2026 conference, Kara Bremer, Teacher, Gulf District Schools - Wewahitchka Elementary, said, “I wasn't sure if my district would benefit from my attendance. However, I learned about many helpful tools I can use in my classroom and have already begun sharing them with my colleagues at home."The FETC 2027 Classroom Leaders Featured Speakers are:Christina (Tina) Nuñez, EdTech & Professional Learning Specialist at Albuquerque Public Schools — a Google Certified Trainer, ISTE Certified Educator, Apple Certified Coach, and MagicSchool AI Ambassador with 21 years in education, Nuñez delivers fast-paced, honest sessions focused on tools educators can actually use.John Meehan, Teacher, Author & Co-Founder, EMC² Learning — an English teacher, instructional coach, and nationally recognized voice on student engagement and gamification, Meehan is an ASCD Emerging Leader and Gates Foundation Teacher Advisory alumnus whose sessions are equal parts research and practice.Bonnie Nieves, M.Ed., Consultant & Founder, Educate On Purpose — a former STEM teacher specializing in AI in education, phenomena-driven science, and student-led classrooms, Nieves builds curriculum that is practical, culturally responsive, and designed for real implementation.Marcia Kish, Instructional Coach & Author, DSD Professional Development — author of Student Engagement by Design and AI in the Classroom Starter Kit, Kish works with schools nationwide to build blended, personalized learning environments grounded in data-driven small groups and practical classroom systems.Together, these four practitioners bring distinct specialties to a single track built on a common premise: professional growth should look the way great teaching does: intentional, relevant, and immediately applicable. They join a broader lineup of classroom experts presenting technology-infused pedagogy in concurrent sessions, roundtables, and hands-on workshops throughout FETC 2027.FETC Chair Jennifer Womble said it directly: " We are asking teachers to do something no generation of educators has ever been asked to do: redesign how learning works while standing inside a classroom full of students who need them right now. Equipping teachers with the skills, space, and support to reimagine curriculum and assessment, cultivate creativity, and prepare students for a future still taking shape is the mission of FETC. Teachers deserve the same investment in their professional growth that we ask them to give every day."FETC 2027 runs January 26–29 in Orlando, FL. Registration is open at fetc.org, with group discounts available for teams of three or more.# # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) ( https://www.fetc.org/ ) ( https://www.fetc.org/ )) is the premier gathering and year-round professional learning network for education technology leaders, innovators, and educators dedicated to achieving measurable results. Through deep-dive seminars, collaborative roundtables, hands-on workshops, and rigorously vetted sessions, FETC equips K-12 leaders and educators with proven strategies and tools for immediate implementation. The event’s expansive exhibit hall showcases more than 450 leading solution providers, while FETC’s collaborations with industry partners and state education technology associations amplify diverse perspectives and foster grassroots innovation.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses. Its education brands include District Administration, University Business, District Administration Leadership Institute, Leadhership Network for Women, and the Future of Education Technology Conference.

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