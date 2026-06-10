Anapol Weiss Shareholder Tracy A. Finken Appointed to Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in NJ GLP-1 NAION Litigation

Tracy A. Finken, Esq., shareholder at Anapol Weiss, was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the New Jersey GLP-1 NAION Multicounty Litigation.

Court Order Signed by Hon. Gregg A. Padovano, J.S.C. Establishes Plaintiffs’ Leadership Structure in Bergen County MCL

Patients who developed serious vision loss after taking a GLP-1 medication deserve answers, and they deserve strong representation.” — Tracy A. Finken, shareholder at Anapol Weiss

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anapol Weiss is pleased to announce that shareholder Tracy A. Finken , Esq. has been appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee in the New Jersey GLP-1 Medications – Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION) Vision Loss Multicounty Litigation (MCL), Master Docket No. BER-L-3317-26. The appointment was ordered by the Honorable Gregg A. Padovano, J.S.C. of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Bergen County, on June 9, 2026.Finken is one of only four attorneys appointed to serve on the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, a leadership group responsible for helping guide the litigation on behalf of plaintiffs pursuing claims involving alleged vision injuries associated with GLP-1 medications.The NJ GLP-1 NAION MCL involves claims brought by plaintiffs who allege that GLP-1 receptor agonist medications are associated with serious vision injuries, including non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that can cause sudden and potentially permanent vision loss. The litigation was designated for Multicounty Litigation Status pursuant to the New Jersey Supreme Court’s Order of October 16, 2025.The Court’s order also established the plaintiffs’ leadership structure for the litigation. Ellen Relkin, Esq. of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C. and Adam Slater, Esq. of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman were appointed as Plaintiffs’ Lead Counsel, and Danielle Gold, Esq. of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C. was appointed as Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel. Ms. Finken serves alongside Matt Morrison, Esq. of Harrison Davis Morrison Jones, Shannon Pennock, Esq. of Morgan & Morgan, and David Rosenband, Esq. of The Lanier Law Firm on the Executive Committee.“Patients who developed serious vision loss after taking a GLP-1 medication deserve answers, and they deserve strong representation,” said Tracy A. Finken, Esq., shareholder at Anapol Weiss. “I’m honored to serve on the Executive Committee and look forward to working alongside this team to advance these cases and fight for the people who have been harmed.”About Anapol WeissAnapol Weiss is a nationally recognized mass tort and personal injury firm that has been fighting for injured people since 1977. With offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., and Scottsdale, the firm represents clients across the country in pharmaceutical liability, medical device, medical malpractice, and personal injury cases. Anapol Weiss has recovered billions of dollars for its clients and its attorneys are regularly recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers. Learn more at anapolweiss.com.

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