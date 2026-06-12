Mystery Adventure Staffer Retro Expands Demo with Limited-Time Act 2 During Steam Next Fest

Staffer Retro Next Fest Staffer Retro Screenshot 1 Staffer Retro Screenshot 2

With nearly 38,000 Steam wishlists and support from successful Korean and Japanese crowdfunding campaigns, Staffer Retro prepares for its global launch.

GOYANG-SI DEOGYANG-GU, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean mystery game developer Team Tetrapod and publisher Gamepia Co., Ltd. have announced that its upcoming supernatural mystery adventure, Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest, will participate in Steam Next Fest ahead of its launch on July 23, 2026.Team Tetrapod is the developer behind the Staffer series, a shared-universe franchise that combines supernatural abilities with deductive investigation. Previous titles include Staffer Case , Staffer Reborn, and Dice Eater. The series has sold more than 210,000 copies worldwide, while Staffer Case has earned an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and gained recognition among mystery game fans globally.The fourth title in the series, Staffer Retro, follows Verita Retro, a young girl burdened by an enormous debt who becomes entangled in a mystery that leads her to uncover the hidden side of a world shaped by supernatural powers. The game features over 30 hours of gameplay, Spine-animated character presentation, and a deduction system built around more than 100 clues.One of the game's defining features is the newly introduced Retro / Restory System, which allows players to revisit and revise their previous deductions. By uncovering new facts and challenging earlier conclusions, players can dramatically alter the direction of the story and reveal entirely different truths.Staffer Retro will support seven languages at launch: English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Team Tetrapod stated that the title represents a major step in the studio's broader global expansion efforts.During Steam Next Fest, Team Tetrapod will make Act 2 available as a limited-time demo addition alongside the currently available Act 1 demo. Players will be able to experience a deeper portion of the game's story, deduction mechanics, and Japanese voice acting ahead of release. Once the event concludes, Act 2 will no longer be accessible until the full game's launch.The studio will also launch a creator support initiative during the event. Members of the press and content creators may request a press kit, high-resolution screenshots, and additional promotional materials via the game's official contact channels to assist with coverage and content production.Staffer Retro is currently running crowdfunding campaigns in both South Korea and Japan. The project has raised more than KRW 130 million (approximately USD 85,000) through Tumblbug and CAMPFIRE, demonstrating strong support from fans in both countries. The game has also accumulated approximately 38,000 Steam wishlists ahead of launch.“Steam Next Fest is an opportunity for players around the world to experience a larger portion of Staffer Retro before release,” said Team Tetrapod. “We hope players will use this limited-time Act 2 demo to explore the game's deduction systems, experience its story, and share their feedback with us as we approach launch.”Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest will launch on July 23, 2026, for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.About the StudioTeam Tetrapod is a Korean development studio behind the “Staffer” series, a collection of mystery games set in a world where supernatural forces exist. The studio has gained significant popularity primarily in East Asia and aims to introduce the ‘Staffer’ universe to new regions through its latest title, “Staffer Retro.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.