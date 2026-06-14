World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show Starts Thursday in Las Vegas

See the Greatest Collection of Casino Memorabilia in One Place! CCA Show Runs June 18 - 20 at South Point Casino in Vegas

33rd Casino Collectibles Association Show Runs June 18-20, 2026

The CCA's annual show starts Thursday. It's the greatest single-location collection of iconic gaming memorabilia and a must-see three-day event for anyone fascinated by casino and gambling history.” — Casino Collectibles Association

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show is almost here. It’s the greatest single-location collection of casino artifacts and memorabilia. The annual three-day event runs June 18 - 20 this year in Exhibit Hall D at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. For anyone who is into casinos―and specifically casino history―this show, hosted by the Casino Collectibles Association (CCA), is a can’t-miss experience. Dealers from all over the world will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino memorabilia. And for the low price of admission, $10 Thursday, $5 Friday, FREE Saturday (not to mention free parking and no traffic hassles), it’s a huge entertainment value. The event is open to the public and includes a multitude of fascinating displays and activities.Aisle After Aisle of Casino Memorabilia Galore.Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on.Four Free Casino History-Related Seminars.As part of the Casino Collectibles Association’s objective to foster the preservation and education of gaming and casino history, the club offers four free educational seminars that run concurrently with the show. The following seminars are presented across the hall from the expo show in the Joshua Room of the South Point Hotel and Casino.1) The Legacy of Collecting and the Importance of the Neon Museum Sign Collection.Aaron Berger is Executive Director and CEO of The Neon Museum, home to the iconic signage that helped define Las Vegas’ glittering image as the gambling mecca of the world. Berger will call on his 20-plus years of museum leadership to talk about the legacy of collecting and the importance of The Neon Museum’s iconic signage to the history of Las Vegas. Thursday, June 18 at 8 am.2) The Signs of Change for Tomorrow’s Casino Industry.Scott Roeben, founder of Vital Vegas and digital media pro, delves into how the casino experience is changing, why, and what to expect in the future as the business model of the casino industry marches toward electronic gaming. June 18 at 3pm.3) The ChipGuide: World’s Largest Catalog of Casino Chips and Collectibles.Charles Kaplan is the Chairman of the Casino Collectibles Association’s Museum of Gaming History and the administrator of the ChipGuide. The ChipGuide is the world’s largest catalog of casino chips and collectibles, currently featuring over 324,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide. Kaplan will explain and demonstrate the many new features added to the ChipGuide in the past year and unveil a brand-new feature. Friday, June 29 at 8 am.4) How the Red-Light District was a Sign of the Times in Old Las Vegas.Jami Rodman, author of The Las Vegas Madam and proprietor of the Las Vegas Guided Tours, an award-winning boutique company known for immersive, research-driven tours that bring to life the story of Block 16—the Red-Light District. Rodman will share the titillating history of early Vegas. Friday, June 19 at 3 pm.Huge Auction of Rare Gaming Chips, Tokens and Memorabilia.On Thursday, June 18, attendees can preview 235 live and silent auction lots. The silent auction takes place on the show floor in Exhibit Hall D. The live auction, also being simulcast live on the internet, will be conducted that evening at 7pm in the adjacent Joshua Room. Both auctions are open to the public, but lot preview and silent auction bidding requires Thursday admission to the show floor ($10). Auction registration and online lot preview are available at the CCA auction link Show Hours and Admission InfoThe Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is open to the public.June 18, 10am-5pm (admission $10)June 19, 9am-4pm (admission $5)June 20, 9am-4pm (admission is free).Location is Exhibit Hall D at the South Point Hotel Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military, Casino Employees and Media with appropriate ID.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.