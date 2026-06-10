Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,012 in the last 365 days.

Risk Management Newsletter 8-12 JUN 2026

RIDER VIGILANCE

As Mike approached, the pickup pulled out, turning left directly in front of him. The truck and boat now obstructed both lanes. Mike, positioned in the left lane, took immediate corrective action by steering toward the center turn lane. However, the truck did not stop, effectively blocking any remaining escape route. Mike laid his bike down to try and reduce the force of the collision, but due to the speed of both vehicles, the slide did little to mitigate the impact. He struck the truck’s bumper face-first. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8249/Always-Expect-the-Unexpected?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek01

AIRSPACE DECONFLICTION

The SWT proceeded to identify friendly and enemy positions. Suddenly, the trail aircraft collided with the Raven at about 3,250 feet MSL, shattering the left side windscreen and damaging the left side of the glare shield, a digital camera and an M4 carbine. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8250/Airspace-Deconfliction?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek02

SPORTS INJURIES

My ankle looked and felt horrible. I worried I would be released from active duty, or REFRAD, after just arriving and wondered if I should ever play basketball again. Thankfully, the conditions allowed me to stay on the deployment. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8251/Lessons-from-the-Court?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek03

SPRING-SUMMER SAFETY CAMPAIGN

Spring and summer are the Army’s deadliest times of year for mishaps both on and off duty. Of the 73 off-duty fatalities in FY25, 40 of them occurred between March and September. The USACRC’s spring-summer safety campaign provides tools and products focusing on important seasonally appropriate topics to help Soldiers and civilians counter the hazards that come with rising temperatures. Check it out at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Seasonal-Safety-Campaigns/Spring-Summer-Safety-2026

SUBSCRIBE TO RM

Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-subscribe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Risk Management Newsletter 8-12 JUN 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.