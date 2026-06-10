USACE river infrastructure paves the way for ODOT’s Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation phrase "I'll believe it when I see it" has been used for more than 20 years to describe. the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge corridor project being managed by the state agency

Now, residents finally see progress.

The arrival of the tugboat Elizabeth Ann and its heavy-lift crane barge has signaled the official start of construction for the $4.05 billion companion bridge project connecting Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky. A project the Louisville District helped support in an unexpected way.

While the project ultimately serves highway motorists, its first physical step relied on America's marine highways. This transport was made possible through the existing infrastructure maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the critical lock and dam systems that keep the Ohio River navigable for commerce and construction.

For the thousands of drivers who traverse the 1963 bridge daily, the Elizabeth Ann became proof that construction is underway.

"This is the first visual indication that the project is happening," said Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary. "People in the area have been hearing about this project for decades. Several presidents, state, and local leaders have talked about doing something to address the Brent Spence Bridge. I’ve heard a lot of folks say 'I’ll believe it when I see it.' Well, you’re seeing it."

The crane and accompanying barges deployed to the Kentucky side of the river at Scribble Park, operating out of a site dubbed "Pete Rose Pier." According to Bruning, this location will serve as the central logistical hub for all river operations. Once that is done, he confirmed the public will likely see construction of the footers later this summer or in early fall.

When looking at the scale of the project, engineers faced a logistical hurdle of how to move a heavy-lift construction crane from a previous job in the St. Louis area to the Cincinnati-Covington metro. Rather than breaking down the equipment for overland highway transport, they turned to the river. Shipping the crane and foundational materials via barge was the most efficient choice.

To solve an I-71/75 highway bottleneck, engineers are relying on the Ohio River waterway.

"The Ohio River has been an integral part of the history of transportation in our area - and it continues to be for the future of transportation in our area," Bruning explained. "More than a billion dollars-worth of freight uses the Brent Spence Bridge each day to cross a waterway that carries goods and commerce each day. The two are certainly inseparable."

Moving the Elizabeth Ann from St. Louis to Cincinnati required navigating hundreds of miles of river and passing through multiple lock and dam systems managed by USACE. This maintained infrastructure is serving as the project's supply chain enabler, allowing ODOT to access the materials needed.

"The role the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers played in helping get this first piece of the puzzle to the site was huge," Bruning stated. "Building a bridge is always a challenge, but to be able to utilize a navigable waterway to bring equipment and supplies in on is a major advantage. That wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

As in-water construction begins this summer to drive sheet piles and build bulkheads, coordination between state transportation departments and USACE will continue to ensure the river remains open for commerce. According to ODOT, the Elizabeth Ann is the first of several vessels that will be moving equipment and supplies to the area. Multiple cranes will eventually work from both land and water to complete the bridge by the target date of 2031.

"Having the Ohio River remain a navigable waterway is key to ensuring this project gets built on time and on budget," Bruning emphasized. "The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a great partner in helping us get to this point and we look forward to continuing to work with them."

The journey of the Elizabeth Ann prompted a "Barge Watch" on official social media channels. The public’s interest in the construction turned a maritime transit into a regional event, with citizens tracking the boat's path online and sharing spotting photos.

To keep residents informed about the arrival of the barge, USACE provided imagery of the Elizabeth Ann as it traveled down the Ohio River and passed through the locks. This on-the-ground coordination helped fuel the public's engagement with the project.

"Documenting the journey wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," Bruning acknowledged. "The photos by the lockmasters and your public affairs staff accomplished something that would have required a big investment in time and resources for us to try and do alone. We are so thankful for that partnership."

The momentum grew until it reached the Elizabeth Ann crew, who began submitting photos from their perspective on the vessel, joining the citizens documenting the progress.

According to ODOT, the Brent Spence companion bridge is designed to modernize the region's highway infrastructure. As the first crane is set to drive the first foundational pilings into the riverbed, it highlights that the future of the roadways relies on the inland waterways. As highway traffic prepares for a modified route over the next decade, the early phases of this project demonstrate how existing river infrastructure and the management of the locks and dams lay the groundwork for modern highway expansion.