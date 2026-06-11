Mike Ross Selected as Top Creative Leader & Founder of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mike Ross at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Mike Ross , Creative Leader, Social Impact CEO, Developer, Engineer & Visual Designer, Award-winning Solutions Architect as Top Creative Leader & Founder of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Top Creative Leader and Founder of the Decade is selected for this distinction. Mike Ross is being recognized for nearly two decades of experience in his field. Mike will receive this recognition at IAOTP’s Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With close to two decades of experience, Mr. Ross has certainly established himself as a distinguished leader and innovator within the creative and educational sectors. As the Founder and Executive Director of Future Forward Education, an education and youth-aligned nonprofit organization, Mr. Ross remains dedicated to transforming the educational experience for students and their families through advocacy, innovation, and reform.Future Forward Education focuses on improving educational outcomes by increasing access to resources, building strategic partnerships, and monitoring student progress through a whole-family approach. The organization is committed to helping youth harness their full potential in an ever-changing world, with a strong emphasis on content standards, assessments, and progress measurement, STEM accessibility, classroom health, student mental health, and enhanced learning experiences.In addition to his impactful work in education, Mr. Ross is widely recognized for his exceptional creative and technical expertise. His areas of specialization include technical illustration, graphic design, web design and development, app design and development, branding, and information design. His visionary approach and innovative mindset have enabled him to successfully merge creativity with purpose-driven initiatives that continue to inspire communities nationwide.Prior to launching his career, Mr. Ross attended the Center for Technology at his high school where he got a very early start to various creative outlets. There, he studied Interactive Media and Web Design while further refining his creative and technical abilities through hands-on projects.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ross has received numerous awards and accolades, earning international recognition for his professional accomplishments and leadership. Last year, he was named IAOTP’s Top Creative Leader of the Year. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Mr. Ross will be honored at IAOTP’s prestigious annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC this December for his selection as Top Creative Leader & Founder of the DecadeLooking back on his journey, Mr. Ross attributes his success to his perseverance, unwavering work ethic, and the mentors who guided him along the way. Outside of his professional endeavors, he enjoys traveling and spending quality time with his family. Looking toward the future, Mr. Ross remains committed to empowering the next generation of creatives, innovators, and leaders entering the field.For more information, please visit: https://futureforwardeducation.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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