Berkshire Hathway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate & Robert Paul Properties Top $1M for Sunshine Kids Foundation

Tatyana Brassard, mom of Sunshine Kid Rob Brassard; George Patsio, Commonwealth Realty Group; Rob Brassard, Sunshine Kid; Jenny Munroe, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate & Robert Paul Properties; Kyle Brassard, dad of Sunshine Kid; Shannon Malone, Sunshine Kids Foundation

The 4th annual Sunshine Soirée returned to Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich Port for coastal celebration & record-setting generosity for children with cancer.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth annual Sunshine Soirée drew a sold-out crowd to the Wychmere Beach Club on the evening of June 4, raising $144,000 for the Sunshine Kids Foundation and carrying the brokerage past a remarkable milestone: more than $1 million raised for the cause since 2018.Hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, the evening paired the Cape's coastal setting with a packed program of live music, fine dining, and spirited bidding. Guests gathered overlooking the harbor at one of Harwich Port’s most storied venues for a night built around a single purpose: brightening the lives of children fighting cancer.The Mark Greel Band kept live music going all evening, giving the night the feel of a celebration as much as a fundraiser. Auctioneer John Terrio worked the live auction with the kind of energy that gets paddles in the air, while a silent auction drew steady bidding throughout the night.The evening was hosted by Erika Tarantal, the Emmy Award-winning anchor for WCVB NewsCenter 5 in Boston, whose "5 For Good" reporting earned her a national Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media. Her focus on community generosity made her a fitting host for a night built around exactly that.The night’s most affecting moment came when Tarantal led an on-stage conversation with Sunshine Kid Rob Brassard and his mother, Tatyana, who shared what the Foundation’s programs have meant to their family. By several accounts, the room did not stay dry-eyed for long.“There’s a moment every year when the room goes quiet, and you remember exactly why we do this. This year, it was hearing Rob and his family. The dollars matter, but what we’re really raising is a little more time for kids to just be kids. That’s the whole point, and it’s the best work we get to do all year,” said George Patsio, Managing Partner of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, the parent company of Commonwealth and Robert Paul Properties.Founded in 1982, the Sunshine Kids Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to children with cancer. It improves the quality of life for young cancer patients by providing positive group activities and opportunities, all free of charge to children, their families, and hospitals. Funds raised through events like the Sunshine Soirée go directly toward trips, retreats, and gatherings that let kids in treatment simply be kids again.Commonwealth Real Estate and Robert Paul Properties have supported the Sunshine Kids Foundation since 2018, and the Soirée, now in its fourth year, has become the centerpiece of that effort. This year’s event pushed the cumulative amount they’ve raised for the Foundation since 2018 past $1 million, a figure that represents thousands of moments of normalcy and joy for children who need them most.The 2026 Soirée was made possible through the generous support of agents, employees, sponsors, vendors, and attendees.To learn more about the Sunshine Kids Foundation or to make a donation, please visit: https://www.sunshine-soiree.com CONTACT:marketing@commonmoves.com508.810.0348About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real EstateCommonwealth Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage providing high-performing agents with expert industry knowledge, cutting-edge tools and technology, comprehensive marketing and training programs, and local and worldwide relocation support to improve their services and experience. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate is a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. Visit www.commonmoves.com About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul PropertiesRobert Paul Properties is the most recognized and respected name in the luxury marketplace across Cape Cod, Greater Boston, and the South Coast of Massachusetts. An exciting regional firm - built on a tradition of excellence and fueled by an elite team of talented agents - Robert Paul Properties is committed to providing exceptional service. With a business model that includes a team of professional photographers, marketers, and technology experts, the agents at Robert Paul Properties can focus their talents and energies exclusively on their clients. www.robertpaul.com About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLCCommonwealth Realty Group, LLC is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. With 32 offices and more than 667 agents, the firm serves home Buyers and Sellers across Greater Boston, Cape Cod, the South Coast, South Shore, and Rhode Island. At Commonwealth Realty Group, we believe people are the difference. Through trust, experience, and meaningful relationships, and with the strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, we create value beyond real estate and build lifelong partnerships, guiding our clients through every step of their real estate journey. The company is currently ranked in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorship, business tools, and a worldwide network committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 40,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,300 offices with locations spanning North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, the network completed more than USD $128.5 billion in real estate sales in 2025. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com Photo: Tatyana Brassard (mom of Sunshine Kid, Rob Brassard), George Patsio, Managing Partner – Commonwealth Realty Group (parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Robert Paul Properties), Rob Brassard (Sunshine Kid), Jenny Munroe, (VP, HR and Corporate Operations, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Robert Paul Properties), Kyle Brassard (dad of Sunshine Kid), Shannon Malone (Director of Operations, the Sunshine Kids Foundation).

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