Manchester United’s online store receives positive fan feedback following second season of partnership with SCAYLE

Fan feedback highlights sustained improvements across digital shopping journey.

Sustained improvements in fan satisfaction show what’s possible when technology and a clear customer focus come together.” — Tobias Ring, Managing Director at SCAYLE

UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manchester United and SCAYLE, the enterprise commerce platform for retailers, are celebrating the end of a second successful season of working together after improving fan satisfaction with the club’s online store.Since launching the Manchester United Store on SCAYLE, improvements include the expansion of the product range, while every touchpoint across the site – from homepage to checkout – has been refined to deliver a seamless experience. Ongoing enhancements to customer service, alongside the introduction of new operational processes to improve delivery timeliness, also form part of these changes.More than 21,000 fans worldwide were asked to rate the new online store and feedback shows satisfaction is 14 points higher than the previous benchmark, with 76% of respondents saying they are very satisfied with their overall shopping experience.Some of the highest-scoring areas include:- Payment options: 91 out of 100 in fan satisfaction- Website design & user experience: 88 out of 100- Speed of delivery: 90 out of 100The online store plays a central role in how fans engage with the club beyond match day, and the decision to re-platform demonstrates Manchester United’s commitment to invest in digital to evolve and enhance fan experience through the adoption of SCAYLE’s technology.Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer at Manchester United said: "Listening to our fans shapes how we build and evolve our fan experiences. Two seasons on with SCAYLE, the feedback shows that fans value a shopping journey that feels simple, personal, and built around their passion for the club. Working with SCAYLE as a partner has given us the confidence to keep improving the Manchester United Store season by season, always guided by what our fans expect."Tobias Ring, Managing Director Commercials at SCAYLE, said: "Manchester United places fan experience at the center of its digital strategy. Sustained improvements in fan satisfaction show what’s possible when technology and a clear customer focus come together. Our role is to support that ambition with a platform that removes friction and enables innovation at speed without adding complexity."Looking ahead, Manchester United and SCAYLE will continue to work closely together to further evolve the Manchester United Store. The partnership remains focused on strengthening the fan journey, supporting the continued evolution of its digital commerce experience.Media ContactsManchester UnitedRob FawdonHead of Corporate Communicationsrobert.fawdon@manutd.co.ukSCAYLEAnja SchmidtHead of Communicationsanja.schmidt@scayle.comABOUT MANCHESTER UNITEDManchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on earth. Through our 146-year heritage, we have won 69 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting, and match day.ABOUT SCAYLESCAYLE is an enterprise commerce platform enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique, scalable customer experiences globally. Its extensive feature set includes PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as functionalities for omnichannel, advanced promotions, and search. And all is unified within one intuitive user interface. The modern architecture can be flexibly expanded via APIs. Leading brands such as Levi’s, Harrods, Manchester United, Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, and FC Bayern choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovation speed and drive growth in commerce. Founded in 2018 within the ABOUT YOU Group, SCAYLE has since evolved into the Group’s successful B2B segment, powering ambitious commerce strategies across international markets. Since 2025, SCAYLE has been part of Zalando SE, further reinforcing its position as a leading enterprise commerce platform across the globe.

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