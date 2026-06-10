Coalescent Labs Launches CarDeal GPT, an AI Shopping & Deal-Building Platform to Represent Car Buyers

Patent-pending platform handles the entire dealer process on the buyer's behalf and charges only a percentage of verified savings

CarDealGPT saved us $6,965.36 and about 12 hours of our lives.” — Robert W. CarDealGPT Customer

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coalescent Labs Inc. today announced the public launch of CarDeal GPT, a patent-pending AI platform that sources, negotiates, and finalizes vehicle deals on behalf of car buyers without requiring them to visit a dealership or speak with a salesperson.The launch arrives amid persistent consumer distrust of the car-buying process. Industry survey data has repeatedly shown that the overwhelming majority of buyers report dissatisfaction with the dealership sales experience, and that trust in dealers to treat customers fairly remains in the single digits.CarDeal GPT operates on a single principle: restore confidence to the consumer by protecting their time and finances from dealer tactics that research studies link to high consumer mistrust. After a buyer describes the vehicle they want in a brief online chat, the platform assumes all the work from shopping, communicating, and structuring favorable deals that the buyer can review and accept. The company charges three percent of the savings achieved, and nothing if no savings result.According to the company, early validated transactions produced meaningful car deals on new cars with savings between 12 and 29 percent below MSRP, compared with an industry-typical range of two to six percent for buyers negotiating on their own."The car-buying process was designed to favor the people who do it every day, not the person who does it once every several years," said Coalescent Labs founder and 20-year automotive industry veteran. "Many tools marketed as transparent were built to fundamentally protect dealer margins, not reduce them. CarDealGPT is the platform buyers should have had access to all along."The founder added: "Most existing tools just hand buyers ballpark information and send them to the showroom alone, leaving them completely exposed to predatory practices. This platform delivers a finished deal, completely removing normal buyer exposure and vulnerability at the desk. That distinction is the entire point."The company states that the platform is built on proprietary methodology and tech that's been developed over decades spent in dealership sales. The root technology in their patent prosecution covers many other verticals and use cases as well.CarDeal GPT launched publicly on June 6, 2026, and is focused on delivering fairness to the consumer across new and used vehicle segments. Additional services are in production and will be delivered as the platform scales.About Coalescent Labs Inc.Coalescent Labs Inc. is the developer of CarDeal GPT, an AI-powered automotive negotiation platform built exclusively for car buyers.

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