The Horror Dome Reveals First Look at 2026 HD Studios Pro Mask Collection

The Horror Dome 2026 HD Studios Pro Mask Collection Lenore, a new HD Studios Pro horror mask from The Horror Dome, arrives August 2026 in limited quantities. The Horror Dome

New handcrafted Halloween masks give haunters, collectors, filmmakers, and horror fans an early look at next season's scares.

With this collection, we wanted every mask to feel like it had a story before it ever reached the customer.” — Jerry Parrino, owner of The Horror Dome

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Dome has released a first look at its 2026 HD Studios Pro Mask Collection, featuring new handcrafted, movie-quality Halloween masks created for haunted attractions, scare actors, collectors, indie filmmakers, cosplayers, and serious Halloween fans.The preview includes ten new HD Studios Pro designs: "The Monster," "Two Faced Jester," "Bad Moon Werewolf," "The Mummy," "Father," "Fat Zombie," "Fat Zombie Clown," "Screamer Zombie," "Lenore" Zombie, and "Alien Intruder."Each mask is part of The Horror Dome's HD Studios Pro line, a collection known for full over-the-head designs, extended shoulder and chest plates, hand-painted finishes, textured skin detail, and character-driven sculpting. The masks are made from durable latex and other professional-grade materials, with select designs featuring hand-placed hair for a more complete horror character look."With this collection, we wanted every mask to feel like it had a story before it ever reached the customer," said Jerry Parrino, owner of The Horror Dome. "The HD Studios Pro line is built for people who care about the details: the sculpt, the paint, the hair work, the fit, and how the mask looks under real haunt lighting."A First Look at the 2026 HD Studios Pro Masks The early preview features a mix of classic monster inspiration, zombie horror, creature design, clown terror, and alien fear."The Monster" gives the classic reanimated creature a fresh Horror Dome treatment, with a stitched-together look designed for old-school monster fans and haunted-house scenes."Two Faced Jester" turns the court clown into something far darker, with a twisted face, sunken eyes, and a grin made for double-take scares."Bad Moon Werewolf" brings a fully transformed lycanthrope to the lineup, complete with snarling detail, wild hair, and a strong creature-feature presence."The Mummy" delivers a tomb-worn horror look with aged wrapping, a dried-skin texture, and a classic undead atmosphere."Father" features a grim skull-like face, exposed teeth, gray hair, and dried moss detail for a character that feels old, cursed, and hard to forget."Fat Zombie" adds a hulking undead character to the collection, with rotting-flesh detailing made for zombie haunts, apocalyptic scenes, and collector displays."Fat Zombie Clown" combines decayed zombie horror with circus nightmare styling, pairing rotting flesh with a clown design built for haunt-floor impact."Screamer Zombie" captures an undead character frozen mid-shriek, with a gaping expression that reads clearly in dark rooms, haunted trails, and display scenes."Lenore" Zombie brings a haunting female revenant to the collection, blending decay, character detail, and ghostly presence."Alien Intruder" adds a close-encounter style creature to the 2026 lineup, giving sci-fi horror fans a new extraterrestrial mask option.Built for Serious Halloween UseSince 1999, The Horror Dome has served home haunters, professional haunted attractions, collectors, filmmakers, cosplayers, and Halloween fans looking for more than basic party-store masks. The HD Studios Pro line continues that focus with masks built around stronger character design, detailed finishes, and a fuller costume look when paired with clothing, hands, props, or complete costumes.Unlike basic mask designs that stop at the neck, HD Studios Pro masks use extended shoulder and chest plates that can sit under a shirt, jacket, robe, or costume. This helps create a fuller character without the hard cutoff of a standard mask.The 2026 preview includes zombie, clown, werewolf, alien, monster, and classic horror-inspired masks, giving customers early options for haunted houses, home haunts, Halloween parties, horror displays, film projects, and collector shelves.AvailabilityThe ten preview masks are available to pre-order on TheHorrorDome.com/collections/new-hd-studios-masks. Current pricing for the featured masks ranges from $93.99 to $99.99.Additional 2026 HD Studios Pro designs are expected to be revealed ahead of the Halloween season, including costumes and animatronics.Fans can join The Horror Dome mailing list at TheHorrorDome.com for updates on new arrivals, early access, and seasonal offers.About The Horror DomeEstablished in 1999, The Horror Dome is a professional Halloween mask, costume, prop, animatronic, and haunted house product company based in Port Washington, New York. TheHorrorDome.com serves home haunters, professional haunted attractions, collectors, filmmakers, cosplayers, and horror fans with Halloween masks, latex and silicone masks, costumes, props, animatronics, décor, fog effects, lighting, and haunted house supplies.The Horror Dome is known for realistic horror designs, professional-grade Halloween products, and exclusive HD Studios masks and costumes made for people who take Halloween seriously.

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