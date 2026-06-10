CrispyBull.com CrispyBull Awards 2026

CrispyBull Reveals the First Winners of Its 2026 Crypto and Trading Awards

Awards and public recognition become a key signal of trust for the average users when they choose a trading platform” — Yoram Azrak

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrispyBull has announced the first winners of its 2026 Crypto and Trading Awards, recognizing platforms, technology, and fintech services that continue standing out across the sector in areas such as crypto accessibility, trading infrastructure, customer support and product innovation.

The first announced awards focus on companies currently shaping the user experience through practical functionality, platform reliability and development of crypto or trading services.

The first winners of the CrispyBull Awards 2026 are:

eToro — Best Crypto Broker 2026

Kraken — Best Crypto Exchange 2026

Swissquote — Best Customer Service in Crypto 2026

Interactive Brokers — Best Trading Platform 2026

XBO.com — Most Innovative Company 2026

According to CrispyBull’s editorial team, the 2026 selections reflect broader trends emerging across the crypto and trading markets, including stronger emphasis on trust, multi-asset trading environments, crypto-native infrastructure and retail-focused services.

eToro was recognized for maintaining one of the most accessible investing ecosystems among mainstream brokers. Kraken received recognition for its exchange quality and crypto-native trading infrastructure, while Interactive Brokers was selected for its advanced multi-asset trading environment. Swissquote earned recognition for its regulated banking environment and customer support structure. XBO.com received the innovation award for building a retail-focused crypto ecosystem centered around accessibility and integrated crypto services.

The evaluation process considered factors including platform usability, crypto offerings, customer support, operational transparency and relevance to crypto users.

“Trading platforms are no longer competing only on trading features or asset listings,” said Yoram Azrak, founder of CrispyBull. “Users increasingly care about trust, usability and how confidently they can navigate a platform during fast-moving market conditions. The awards are designed to recognize companies responding to those expectations in a meaningful way.”

CrispyBull confirmed that this release represents only the first phase of the 2026 award season. Additional categories and winners will be announced later this year. Nominations for future categories remain open through https://crispybull.com/awards/.

Additional information about the awards and selection process is available at https://crispybull.com

About CrispyBull

CrispyBull is an online publication covering cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and developments shaping the global crypto industry. The publication focuses on accessible journalism, practical insights and clear explanations designed to help mainstream audiences better understand digital finance.

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