theWorkbook Launches the AUDITION RATIO: Our Industry just got its On Base Percentage

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Modeled on Moneyball's on-base percentage, the one metric that defines the business of casting is live today for every agent, manager, and actor on theWorkbook.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- theWorkbook today launched the Audition Ratio, the casting industry's first true performance metric, inside two new paired dashboards: Roster Performance for agents & managers and myPerformance for talent. Modeled on the on-base percentage that transformed baseball, the Audition Ratio measures the past 30-day conversion of submissions to audition requests, benchmarked against the global anonymized pool of every actor on the platform."In Moneyball, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) won by trusting ONE overlooked number: on-base percentage. He found value everyone else missed. Roster Performance does the same for Agents. It shows their talent how to get on-base and shows them who to put on the field. This on-base percentage has a name. The Audition Ratio." Susan Fox, Founder and CEO, theWorkbookOne number. Two views. Talent metrics educate talent and fuel their agent.The Audition Ratio runs through both dashboards on a shared data spine.• Roster Performance gives agents and managers the conversion picture across their entire roster, with the patterns underneath every submission, audition request, and booking.• myPerformance gives talent (represented & self-represented) the discoverability picture with a Results, Insights, and Actions coaching loop throughout. Whether represented by an agent or building toward representation, every screen ends in the next exact move.• Example: RESULT: your profile appeared in 20 casting director searches this week. INSIGHT: 37% of those casting directors searched for skills. You’ve listed none. ACTION: update your skills. Then watch for improvement and continue to grow.• Every search appearance, profile open, and audition request the talent generates flows directly into the agent's view. The talent's metrics fuel the agent's playbook.• The talent never sees what the agent submits them for, only as auditions come in. The data illuminates. It does not expose."Billy Beane had the metric and 51 losses on the board until he brought the team into the conversation. This is why we built Roster Performance and myPerformance to work as a pair. The Audition Ratio is in both dashboards, every day. The agent/managers see the conversion. The talent sees the discoverability. They finally play the same game with the same data." John McLean, President and COO, theWorkbookIndustry response"We've loved theWorkbook for years, but today, you had me at Moneyball. Audition Ratio is the on-base percentage for our business, and it ultimately puts us and our talent on the same playbook." Jason Shapiro, Manager, Strand Entertainment"Actors have been starving for feedback for as long as I have been casting. theWorkbook just gave it to them. Now they have valuable insights to grow in this business and work hand-in-hand with their agents." Carla Hool, Casting Director"Roster Performance helps us prepare our actors for the right opportunities, with metrics both sides can measure. Actors learn to market themselves more strategically so the right people in the industry notice." Ramona Pitera, Founder / Talent Agency"I love theWorkbook already and the new, myPerformance is a game changer! This is the feedback and information talent has been waiting for” Elysia Rotaru, Working Actor / ProducerAbout theWorkbooktheWorkbook is the trusted global media and casting platform, serving casting directors, agents, managers, producers, and talent across 65 countries for over 25 years. Fully in Spanish, English, and French, it now offers 248 language conversion on sharing platforms. Built by the industry, for the industry, and now employee owned. https://theworkbook.com/

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