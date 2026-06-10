Louisville Custom Signs Completes 4-Story Badge of Honor Installation for LMPD Headquarters

Installing the custom LMPD badge sign on the exterior façade of Police Headquarters in Louisville, KY Crane-assisted installation for a multi-story government signage project in downtown Louisville. Installation of dimensional building letters at the main entrance of Louisville Metro Police Headquarters. Completed Police Headquarters signage featuring dimensional letters and custom badge branding.

Delivering turnkey municipal signage solutions for public safety facilities through ADA compliance, precision engineering, and exterior branding.

We help in any business to give them a unique identity and make them stand above all. We create your sign, deliver it to your location, and install it in the best spot for it to shine,” — said Kevin Parrish, President, Louisville Custom Signs

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisville Custom Signs, a Louisville-based custom signage company founded in 2020 and led by President Kevin Parrish, announced the completion of Phase 1 signage installation for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Headquarters in partnership with Calhoun Construction.This project included ADA-compliant interior signage , exterior site-navigation signs, permitting coordination, and a large exterior building-identification sign installed four stories above ground. The installation represents a major milestone in delivering complex municipal signage solutions that require precision coordination, safety compliance, and large-scale execution.Key Deliverables Behind the LMPD Headquarters Signage ProjectADA-Compliant Interior Signage Across Three Facility FloorsFabrication and installation of tactile and Braille signage across three floors, ensuring full compliance with federal accessibility standards and supporting clear navigation throughout the facility.Site Navigation Signage Installed Across Exterior Property GroundsDurable directional signage was installed throughout the property to efficiently guide staff, visitors, and service personnel through the campus.Four-Story Exterior Building Identification Sign Installed SuccessfullyA signature 11’ x 16’ fabricated pan sign with dimensional lettering installed via crane lift at four stories high, delivering a bold skyline presence for the LMPD Headquarters.Complete Permitting and Coordination for Seamless Installation ExecutionEnd-to-end coordination, including permitting, field verification, scheduling, and installation logistics, to ensure seamless execution with no disruption to active construction operations.Phase One Results Show Strong Safety and Compliance OutcomesThe crane-assisted exterior sign installation was completed without incident, reflecting careful planning and coordination under complex site conditions. Interior signage was installed to support ADA compliance and consistent navigation across the facility.The completed Phase 1 signage package supports building identification, exterior wayfinding, accessibility, and institutional consistency for the Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters. The project also demonstrates Louisville Custom Signs’ ability to support general contractors and municipal facilities through coordinated signage services, including planning, fabrication, permitting, and installation.The project improved overall site navigation, reinforced institutional identity, and ensured accessibility compliance for one of Louisville’s most important public safety facilities.Future Expansion Plans Following Successful Phase One CompletionFollowing the completion of Phase 1, Louisville Custom Signs is positioned to support future phases of the LMPD Headquarters project. The company also continues to provide signage solutions for municipal, healthcare, educational, and commercial construction projects across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.About Louisville Custom SignsLouisville Custom Signs, founded in 2020 and based in Louisville, Kentucky, is a full-service custom signage company specializing in interior signs, exterior signs, ADA-compliant signage systems, wayfinding signs, vehicle wraps, trade show displays, and large-scale building identification signage.The company serves businesses, municipalities, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and general contractors across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Its services include consultation, design, permitting, fabrication, installation, and maintenance.Louisville Custom Signs is known for its relationship-driven approach, acting as a long-term signage partner focused on compliance, precision execution, and scalable branding solutions.Website: https://louisvillecustomsigns.com/

Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters Sign Installation By Louisville Custom Signs

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