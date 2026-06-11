Vac2Go Opens Fort Myers Location to Meet Rising Equipment Demand in Southwest Florida

Vac2Go Logo Vac2Go South Florida Branch Vac2Go Vac Truck Rentals

Now-operational branch marks the Company's 13th location nationwide and second satellite branch

Each new location is proof the vision is working, and we're just hitting our stride.” — Allison Jamison Woosley, Chief Financial Officer of Vac2Go

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vac2Go , LLC ("Vac2Go" or the "Company"), a national provider of vacuum truck and specialty equipment rentals, today announced its new satellite branch in Fort Myers, Florida, is now operational. Located at 6110 Idlewild St., the branch is the Company's 13th location nationwide and its second satellite branch, extending coverage across Southwest Florida for industrial, environmental, utility, municipal, and construction customers.The Fort Myers branch carries the full range of Vac2Go's rental fleet , including industrial vacuum trucks, hydro excavators, combination units, liquid vacuum trucks, and pull-behind equipment. It will be staffed with on-site mechanics providing repair and maintenance support. The location positions the Company to serve sustained demand in the Southwest Florida market, where utility expansion, stormwater infrastructure work, and continued population growth have increased the need for vacuum excavation and industrial cleaning equipment."Over the past three years, we've grown our fleet by 50% and expanded into five new states. That growth is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us, and we're excited to bring our service and diverse fleet closer to our Southwest Florida customers. Each new location is proof the vision is working, and we're just hitting our stride," said Allison Jamison Woosley, Chief Financial Officer of Vac2Go.The opening continues a period of rapid expansion for the Company, which has nearly doubled its footprint over the past three years, growing from seven offices to 13 locations across 12 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.The Fort Myers branch, located at 6110 Idlewild St., Fort Myers, FL 33966, is now accepting rental reservations at 1-855-VACS2GO or vac2go.com.About Vac2GoFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Vac2Go is a provider of mission-critical equipment to industrial, utility, and municipal customers. The Company offers daily to multi-month rentals of late-model vacuum trucks, hydro excavators, and specialty equipment to industrial service contractors, environmental contractors, the construction, excavation, and utility industries, and state and local governments. Vac2Go also provides repair and maintenance services, as well as a full line of vacuum truck accessories, at its facilities nationwide. Every unit in the Company's fleet is equipped with GPS technology, providing customers with real-time visibility into equipment in the field. For more information, visit vac2go.com.

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