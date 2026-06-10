Drake University to Offer Ed.D. Leadership Program in Singapore

Drake University Drake's EdD Program to be offered at NSTC's Singapore Campus

Earn your Doctor of Education degree from Drake University on the campus of Nanyang Science and Technology College in Singapore

By bringing our Ed.D. Leadership program to Singapore, we are empowering a new generation of leaders to address the complex educational and organizational challenges in an international context.” — Ryan Wise, Dean, Drake University School of Education

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drake University announces a significant expansion of its global educational footprint by launching its Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) Leadership program in Singapore. The new program is made possible through a new international partnership with Nanyang Science and Technology College (NSTC), a private education institution. The program has been approved by the Singapore government via the quality assurance agency, SkillsFuture Singapore, as well as by the Higher Learning Commission—the U.S.-based accrediting agency.Starting in fall 2026, Drake University will begin offering its Ed.D. in Leadership program to students across Asia. The program will utilize a flexible, hybrid teaching model that combines online coursework with in-person sessions—emphasizing the academic rigor and high-quality educational experience that is synonymous with a Drake University degree.Structured to meet the diverse professional needs of educators and leaders throughout Asia, the program offers a 36-month doctoral degree with the opportunity to complete the program in as few as 21 months through an accelerated pathway.The Ed.D. program to be offered in Singapore provides a curriculum taught by Drake faculty that prepares graduates to be leaders with globally recognized skills. For years, Drake’s School of Education has offered a campus-based Ed.D. in Leadership program, which emphasizes the practical study of leadership, theory, ethics, technology, program evaluation, and research methodologies—and has successfully propelled countless graduates into prominent roles in education and beyond.“By bringing our successful Ed.D. Leadership program to Singapore, we are empowering a new generation of leaders to address the complex educational and organizational challenges in an international context, while maintaining the rigor and academic excellence our program is known for,” said Ryan Wise, dean of Drake’s School of Education. “Singapore is a premier destination for world-class education, and we’re incredibly excited for what the future holds with this partnership.”How to ApplyDrake will welcome its first cohort of students to Singapore in fall 2026. Students interested in applying are encouraged to contact the admission team at admission@nstc.edu.sg and can learn more by visiting drake.edu/singapore Growing Drake’s Transnational Education Offerings“This collaboration with NSTC is another significant milestone in Drake University’s commitment to global education and leadership development,” said Annique Kiel, Chief Global Affairs Officer and Dean of Global Programs at Drake University. “We are proud to continue building upon our mission of preparing students for meaningful personal lives, professional accomplishments, and responsible global citizenship throughout the world.”Drake University’s reach and impact as a global university is growing through innovative programs located around the world. In Qingdao, China, in partnership with Qingdao University, QU-Drake United College currently enrolls 337 first- and second-year students in dual-degree programs for a Bachelor of Science degree in data analytics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology, with students having the option to transfer to Des Moines for their third and/or fourth years.In fall 2027, Drake will begin enrolling students in a recently announced data analytics and AI program in Panama City, Panama. With Drake’s new facilities situated on the campus of Ciudad del Saber, the program will offer an accelerated Bachelor of Science degree in data analytics with a minor in artificial intelligence to students from Panama and the region, including a 2+2 transfer pathway for students wishing to complete their degree on Drake’s campus in Des Moines.Drake also continues to create global experiences for students on the main campus in Des Moines, recently expanding its outbound programming with plans to open its third Drake-cohort semester study abroad location in Seoul, South Korea, at Konkuk University in spring 2027, joining the two existing cohort locations in Spain and England.About Drake UniversityDrake University is recognized as one of the finest national liberal arts universities. A distinctive and distinguished private university in Des Moines, Iowa, Drake enrolls approximately 2,500 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate and professional students. Students choose from more than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations, and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. In addition, Drake offers a range of continuing education programs serving working professionals, community members, and area businesses. Drake recognizes the importance of its location in Iowa’s capital city and seeks to connect its teaching and learning to the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business resources it provides. At the same time, it weaves global thinking and intercultural learning into everything it does, preparing students to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.About Drake’s School of EducationDrake’s School of Education prepares world-class teachers and leaders. With16 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs offered, the School of Education has an exceptional record of preparing highly effective elementary and secondary teachers, school counselors, principals, superintendents, and leaders working in the education, corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. We have a commitment to providing an intimate learning environment that fosters close connections between students, faculty, and community.

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