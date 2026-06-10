Parker Waichman LLP Expands New York Practice with Addition of Attorneys Jomarie Licata and Dominique Fequiere

Parker Waichman LLP announces the addition of litigation attorneys Jomarie Licata and Dominique Fequiere to its personal injury team.

Joining Parker Waichman presents a great opportunity to focus on comprehensive plaintiff advocacy.” — Jomarie Licata

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker Waichman LLP has expanded its legal staff with the addition of attorneys Jomarie Licata and Dominique Fequiere to its New York civil litigation practice. The firm’s expansion supports the ongoing evaluation, development, and representation of plaintiffs across regional jurisdictions, adding deep experience in local and state court systems to manage complex personal injury and negligence files.Jomarie Licata brings more than two decades of legal experience to the firm, having been admitted to practice in New York State and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York in 2002. Throughout her career, she has handled civil matters across all phases of litigation. In her position with the firm, Licata focuses her practice on general personal injury claims, motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, and construction accidents."Joining Parker Waichman presents a great opportunity to focus on comprehensive plaintiff advocacy," said Jomarie Licata. "My objective remains to handle each case efficiently and secure just results for our clients."Dominique Fequiere joins the firm as a Single Event Attorney, focusing her practice on medical malpractice and nursing home negligence cases across New York City, Long Island, and upstate New York. Fequiere has extensive experience navigating all stages of civil litigation, including drafting persuasive motions, conducting depositions, consulting with medical experts, and appearing before the state courts of New York. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Binghamton University in 2014 and her Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law in 2018. She is also an active member of the Nassau County Bar Association and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association."Advocating for victims of medical negligence requires a balance of rigorous strategy and deep empathy," said Dominique Fequiere. "I look forward to guiding our clients through the litigation process and fiercely protecting their interests."The addition of both attorneys aligns with Parker Waichman LLP’s structured approach to managing active civil litigation. Personal injury and medical negligence claims require early, precise verification of factual details. The combined experience of Licata and Fequiere strengthens the firm's capability to collect vital medical records, accident reports, and expert witness statements immediately after a client retains the firm. By expanding its roster of dedicated legal staff, the firm maintains an organized, highly efficient workflow from the initial client contact through the formal filing and trial of a civil action.Parker Waichman LLP continues to represent plaintiffs in complex civil litigation matters, and the addition of new legal personnel supports its ongoing operations across multiple jurisdictions. Both Licata and Fequiere join a team of litigation professionals dedicated to following strict regional civil procedure rules in state and federal courts, ensuring structured, reliable legal support for individuals seeking civil remedies.About Parker Waichman LLPParker Waichman LLP is one of the nation’s most formidable personal injury and mass tort law firms, clearing the field with more than $2 billion recovered for clients and a rare Billion Dollar Trial Lawyers™ Award to prove it. With AV Preeminent peer ratings, consistent Super Lawyers selections, inclusion in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms, and recognition as national leaders in complex litigation and mass tort advocacy, they not only play in the big leagues but set the standard for them. Their landmark settlements include an $11 million catastrophic injury payout from an 18-wheeler crash, a $10 million auto accident recovery that stands among the largest in New York state history, as well as a $7.5 million and $4.8 million DUI auto accident award, a $3.55 million construction site accident award, and a $3.4 million motorcycle accident award, with countless similar wins across medical malpractice, environmental exposure, and product liability cases. Supported by a nationwide network of trial lawyers, a track record of leadership in MDL committees, and a fiercely client-first culture (contingency-based and accessible 24/7), Parker Waichman brings scale, strategy, and unwavering determination to every case because the stakes are too high to settle for anything less.Legal Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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