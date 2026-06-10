Reyes Tam Law Recognized by ThreeBestRated® for Five Consecutive Years as a Leading Personal Injury Law Firm in Markham
I pride myself in providing legal expertise and a proven track record for my clients.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unexpected accident can change the course of a person’s life within seconds. What follows is often far more overwhelming than the injury itself - missed work, mounting medical appointments, insurance paperwork, financial strain, and uncertainty about what comes next. During these moments, many injury victims feel unheard, rushed through the system, or left navigating complex legal and insurance processes on their own. For those victims, having a legal team that combines experience with genuine human support becomes essential.
— Dana Reyes
For clients across Markham and the York Region, Reyes Tam Law Professional Corporation has become a trusted name in plaintiff personal injury law. Founded by barrister and solicitor Dana Reyes, the boutique civil litigation law firm has steadily built a reputation for compassionate legal representation, strong client relationships, and consistent results.
Now entering its eighth year in business in 2026, Reyes Tam Law has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top-rated personal injury law firms in Markham, Ontario. The recognition reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to client care, ethical legal practice, and meaningful results for injury victims throughout the region.
Reyes Tam Law: Personalized Legal Support for Injured Victims
Establishing a law firm during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic came with uncertainty and challenges few could have anticipated. However, Dana Reyes says that period ultimately shaped the values and direction of the firm in important ways.
Dana Reyes attributes the firm's success not to advertising campaigns or large-scale marketing efforts, but to client referrals and community trust. According to Dana, nearly 90 percent of their clients come from word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied clients, former clients, professional colleagues, and members of the local community. “I pride myself in providing legal expertise and a proven track record for my clients,” she said.
At Reyes Tam Law, the team focuses exclusively on plaintiff personal injury law and handles a wide range of claims, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, assaults, disability claims, and catastrophic injury cases. Dana Reyes personally oversees every file that comes through the office, ensuring clients receive direct legal guidance throughout their case rather than being passed between departments or support staff. Her approach emphasizes accessibility, responsiveness, and long-term client relationships.
Motor vehicle accident claims involving serious or catastrophic injuries remain one of the firm’s primary areas of focus. In these cases, clients often require immediate medical attention, rehabilitation services, home care support, and assistance navigating complex insurance systems.
To help clients access the care they need, Dana and her team at Reyes Tam Law work closely with an extensive network of healthcare professionals, including physicians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, and other medical experts throughout Ontario.
“There’s a certain level of trust that needs to be established fairly quickly when we are dealing with people who are likely at their lowest point in their lives. So we want to ensure that we get them the best possible medical care.”
A Landmark Year and Important Changes Ahead for Ontario Drivers
According to Dana, 2025 marked the firm’s most successful year to date, with several significant settlements secured for serious personal injury victims and their families.
At the same time, the firm is also raising awareness about significant changes coming to Ontario’s auto insurance system in 2026. Beginning July 1, 2026, Ontario’s auto insurance framework will transition toward an optional benefits model. Under the updated system, several accident benefits that are currently mandatory — including income replacement, caregiver benefits, housekeeping support, and death and funeral benefits — may become optional coverage selections.
Dana added, “What this means for policyholders is that if you get into an accident after July 1st, you may not have access to certain benefits you may have assumed were available to you as a part of your policy.”
“For example, if you are injured and require time off from work, you may not be entitled to an income replacement benefit if you do not opt in for this coverage.”
These changes may create additional financial pressure and confusion during an already difficult time for insured individuals recovering from injuries. Therefore, Dana Reyes encourages Ontario drivers to carefully review their insurance policies before the new regulations take effect to ensure they fully understand the protections included in their coverage.
As Reyes Tam Law celebrates eight years in business, the firm remains focused on providing dedicated legal representation grounded in trust, communication, and genuine advocacy for injured victims and their families across Markham and York Region. The firm is based in Markham and also operates through satellite offices across the region, making its legal services more accessible to clients in surrounding communities. They also offer a free initial consultation for their clients. To get in touch with the team, visit reyestamlaw.ca.
Dana Reyes quotes, "We are here to help you navigate these choices so you are not left vulnerable and at risk. With the help of ThreeBestRated® and our clients over the years, Reyes Tam Law has been named one of the top in the business with genuine reviews, not robots, or bot advertisements, allowing us to grow organically with our clients’ best interests always at the forefront".
Dana Reyes
Reyes Tam Law
dana@reyestamlaw.ca
+1 647-782-9008
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