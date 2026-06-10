Liaison Technology Group Earns No. 11 Spot on CE Pro's 2026 Top 100 Integrators List

Liaison Technology Group ranked No. 11 on the 2026 CE Pro 100, an annual list recognizing the leading custom integration companies across the United States.

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liaison Technology Group, a leading provider of residential and commercial technology integration solutions, has been named No. 11 on the 2026 CE Pro 100, the annual industry ranking recognizing the largest and most successful custom integration companies in the United States.Serving clients through locations in Florida, Illinois, Colorado, and Tennessee, Liaison Technology Group specializes in home automation, lighting control, audio and video systems, networking, security, outdoor entertainment, and commercial technology solutions. The company is known for designing and supporting integrated technology environments that enhance how people live, work, and entertain.The recognition places Liaison Technology Group among the top custom integration firms in the country and highlights the company's continued growth, commitment to service, and investment in delivering sophisticated technology solutions across multiple markets. Published annually by CE Pro, the CE Pro 100 is one of the industry's most respected benchmarks, ranking integration companies based on revenue and business performance."This recognition reflects the incredible work our team puts in every day across all of our locations," said Steven Weber, CEO of Liaison Technology Group. "We're fortunate to work with clients who trust us with some of the most important spaces in their homes and businesses. Being ranked this high on the CE Pro 100 is an honor, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering thoughtful design and technology solutions that genuinely improve the experience of the people who use them."The company will be recognized alongside fellow CE Pro 100 honorees at industry events surrounding CEDIA Expo 2026, where many of the nation's leading integration firms gather to celebrate achievements and discuss the future of connected technology.About: Liaison Technology Group is a leading technology integration company serving clients through locations in Florida, Illinois, Colorado, and Tennessee. The company brings together a team of specialists across residential systems, commercial AV, lighting design, automation, and outdoor technology. Its expanded platform includes Pro Audio Services, Illuminated Lighting Design, and Liaison Outdoor Lighting, giving clients access to deeper expertise across interior, exterior, and commercial environments. Across each location and division, the company remains focused on thoughtful planning, reliable execution, and long-term client support.For more information, visit:

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