Trademark Engine Launches AI-Powered ChatGPT App to Streamline USPTO Trademark Registration

Trademark Engine launches AI-powered Trademark ChatGPT App, built on the OpenAI platform, to perform trademark registrations with USPTO.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademark Engine , a leading provider of online trademark registration services, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Trademark ChatGPT App, built on the OpenAI platform. This application integrates generative AI with Trademark Engine’s registration platform to assist businesses with trademark search, preparation, and filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).The Trademark ChatGPT App combines the leading large language model platform and trademark filing system. This aims to provide a faster, more intuitive, and cost-effective method for intellectual property protection. With increasing demand for trademark registrations, this solution simplifies the trademark application process.As demand for trademark registration continues to grow, Trademark Engine’s latest solution addresses a critical need: simplifying the complex trademark application process while maintaining USPTO compliance.“Launching the Trademark ChatGPT App continues the evolution of online legal services,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of 360 Legal , the parent company of Trademark Engine. “By integrating OpenAI’s technology with our trademark filing expertise, we are empowering business owners with increased opportunities to protect their brands.”The platform leverages AI to guide users through each stage of the trademark process, including free trademark search, trademark name evaluation, goods and services classification, and trademark filing preparation. Through natural language interaction, users can ask questions, receive real-time feedback, and generate application-ready content aligned with USPTO standards.Key features of the Trademark ChatGPT App include:• AI-powered trademark search assistance to identify potential conflicts and improve approval chances• USPTO filing preparation with guided workflows• Real-time compliance checks based on USPTO trademark rules• Integrated filing system connecting directly with Trademark Engine’s platform• Educational insights to help users understand trademark classes, specimens, and legal considerations• Scalable solutions for startups, small businesses, and enterprise companiesThis AI-driven approach significantly reduces the time and complexity traditionally associated with trademark filing. Users no longer need to navigate difficult legal processes on their own.“Artificial intelligence is transforming how legal services are delivered, and the trademark registration process is a natural fit for this evolution,” Mosler added.The launch coincides with increased focus on brand protection in digital marketplaces. Trademark registration provides legal protection and access to benefits like Amazon Brand Registry and infringement enforcement.Integrating ChatGPT into the trademark workflow aims to offer users speed and accuracy. The platform adjusts guidance based on user input, business type, and strategy. The Trademark ChatGPT App also seeks to improve operational efficiency by reducing filing errors that can cause USPTO office actions or delays, consistent with Trademark Engine’s goal of simplifying trademark registration and maintaining success rates.The Trademark ChatGPT App is now available nationwide, serving both new founders and established companies.This launch positions Trademark Engine in AI-driven trademark registration, combining technology with practical legal solutions. The integrated approach aims to provide users with AI efficiency and a reliable trademark filing platform. Combined with final attorney review, Trademark Engine employs AI to assist users and create efficiencies to make attorney-assisted trademarks available to a broader audience.About Trademark Engine:Trademark Engine is an innovative online platform that simplifies the trademark registration process for entrepreneurs, startups, and growing businesses. Since its launch, the company has helped thousands of clients protect their brands by offering accessible, affordable, and easy-to-use trademark filing, copyrights, and monitoring services. From trademark searches and application filings to ongoing brand protection, Trademark Engine combines technology with attorney support to make intellectual property protection more approachable and efficient. Learn more at www.trademarkengine.com About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes:• Swyft Filings – Fast, reliable business formation and compliance services.• Trademark Engine – Simplified trademark search, filing, and brand protection tools.• SnapMailbox – Virtual mailbox solutions for modern businesses and remote lifestyles.• 360 Legal Forms – A legal and business document builder with a comprehensive library of attorney-vetted legal document templates.• Complete Wills – Online estate planning made easy and accessible for everyone.• Beacon Nonprofit – Formation and compliance support for mission-driven nonprofit organizations.With a shared mission to remove barriers to legal access and empower users through technology, 360 Legal continues to redefine how individuals and organizations handle their legal and business needs. Learn more at https://360legal.com/ ChatGPTand OpenAIare trademarks of OpenAI, Inc.

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