INDIGO Biosciences Launches Bradykinin Reporter Assays for Inflammation, Pain, and Vascular Disease Drug Discovery
New Cell-Based Assays Support Functional Screening of Bradykinin Receptor Signaling Across High-Value GPCR Research ProgramsSTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, has announced the launch of its Human Bradykinin B1 Receptor (B1R) and Bradykinin B2 Receptor (B2R) Reporter Assays. The launch broadens INDIGO’s growing portfolio of GPCR assay solutions and supports drug discovery programs focused on inflammation, pain, vascular permeability, angioedema, and tissue injury response.
The new B1R and B2R assays provide researchers with a robust, ready-to-use platform for evaluating functional receptor activity in agonist and antagonist modes. By enabling efficient characterization of bradykinin receptor signaling, these assays are designed to help biopharma and research organizations generate reproducible pharmacology data earlier in the discovery process.
“B1R and B2R are important GPCR targets within the kallikrein–kinin system, with relevance across inflammatory, vascular, and pain-related disease biology,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director at INDIGO Biosciences. “By launching functional reporter assays for both receptor subtypes, INDIGO is providing researchers with valuable tools to evaluate compound activity, receptor selectivity, and downstream signaling in programs targeting bradykinin-mediated disease pathways.”
Bradykinin receptors play key roles in regulating vasodilation, endothelial permeability, smooth muscle activity, sensory nerve activation, and inflammatory responses. B2R is broadly expressed and mediates many acute bradykinin-driven physiological effects, including vascular permeability. B1R is typically expressed at low levels in healthy tissues but is induced during inflammation, tissue injury, oxidative stress, and disease. This distinction has made the receptor pair highly relevant to drug discovery teams exploring both acute and chronic disease mechanisms.
The therapeutic application of bradykinin receptor modulation is supported by validated biology in conditions such as hereditary angioedema, where B2R antagonism has demonstrated clinical utility, as well as ongoing interest in B1R as a target in chronic inflammation, neuropathic pain, metabolic complications, and neuroinflammatory disease. As GPCRs remain among the most productive target classes in pharmaceutical development, access to scalable and reproducible functional assays for B1R and B2R may help accelerate programs pursuing differentiated therapies in these areas.
INDIGO’s B1R and B2R Reporter Assays are offered as all-inclusive 96-well kits containing the materials required to perform the assay, including cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells, media for cell recovery and compound dilution, validated reference compounds, luciferase detection reagents, cell culture-ready assay plates, and detailed protocols. Bulk reagent options are also available to support higher-throughput screening programs. In addition, INDIGO offers assay services for B1R and B2R studies, providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to in-house testing while ensuring access to high-quality, reproducible data backed by INDIGO’s assay expertise.
As INDIGO continues to broaden its assay offering across clinically and commercially significant targets, the company remains focused on helping researchers accelerate discovery workflows and improve access to reproducible, actionable data for next-generation therapeutic development.
Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.