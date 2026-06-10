SCANOSS Establishes US Presence to Meet Growing Enterprise Demand for AI-Speed Open Source Compliance

SCANOSS opens its US West Coast office, bringing AI-speed open source compliance to enterprises ready to migrate off legacy SCA platforms.

Legacy SCA systems were never built for the AI coding era. Open source risk is outpacing governance. SCANOSS delivers what global enterprises have validated, compliance infrastructure for this moment.” — Mark Anderson SVP, Americas, SCANOSS

CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCANOSS , the open source intelligence and software composition analysis (SCA) platform, announces the establishment of its United States office on the US. The move marks a strategic expansion from the company’s headquarters in Madrid and signals a direct commitment to serving the growing number of US enterprises navigating the intersection of AI-assisted development and open source compliance.As AI coding tools become standard across engineering organizations, the volume and velocity of open source code entering software projects has increased dramatically. Traditional compliance platforms—designed for a slower era of software development—have struggled to keep pace. SCANOSS was built from the ground up to address this gap, delivering real-time scanning, automated SBOM generation, and policy enforcement at the speed modern development teams require.The US enterprise market is at an inflection point. Regulatory pressure around software supply chain security is intensifying, AI coding tools are generating open source dependencies at unprecedented scale, and legacy SCA vendors have failed to modernize at the pace the market demands. Organizations that once tolerated slow, costly compliance workflows are now actively evaluating alternatives.SCANOSS has already demonstrated its capability in some of the world’s most demanding enterprise environments. A global technology company lifted internal restrictions on AI coding tools within 30 days of deploying SCANOSS—resolving a compliance bottleneck that had blocked developer productivity. A major automotive software organization is replacing its incumbent SCA vendor with SCANOSS, integrating fully with its existing toolchain ahead of a 2026 deadline. A global industrial group is running simultaneous real-time scanning and batch SBOM audits with sub-five-second response times, live since April 2026.Purpose-Built for the AI Coding EraSCANOSS provides enterprises with a modern alternative to legacy SCA platforms. Its capabilities include:- Snippet matching. Detection of open source code even when modified or partially copied, identifying reused fragments that other scanners miss.- Real-time open source scanning. Instant detection of open source components, enabling compliance to keep pace with AI-assisted development.- Automated SBOM generation. Production-ready Software Bill of Materials in industry-standard formats, generated continuously and on demand.- Policy enforcement at scale. License compliance, vulnerability detection, and cryptography identification across codebases of any size.- Toolchain integration. Designed to integrate with existing development and security workflows—no rip-and-replace required.The US office establishment follows a period of significant enterprise traction across Europe and global accounts. SCANOSS enters the US market not as an early-stage entrant, but as a company with proven deployments in complex, regulated, and large-scale environments. The US presence will support direct enterprise sales, customer success, and partnership development across the North American market.Organizations currently operating on legacy SCA platforms are invited to explore what a migration to SCANOSS looks like in practice. SCANOSS offers migration assessments to qualifying enterprises.About SCANOSSSCANOSS is an open source intelligence and software composition analysis platform built for the AI coding era. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SCANOSS helps enterprises manage open source risk, automate SBOM, CBOM, and AIBOM generation, and enforce license compliance at the speed modern software development demands. SCANOSS serves enterprise customers across technology, automotive, industrial, and regulated sectors globally.

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