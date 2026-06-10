Zemi Acquires Punchwallet, Expanding Footprint in Consumer Loyalty and Fintech Infrastructure

Zemi Capital Partners is an Irving, Texas-based investment firm operating across venture capital, startup acceleration, and lower middle-market private equity. PunchWallet digital loyalty platform helps local businesses drive repeat customer engagement through simple rewards experiences.

Zemi Capital Partners acquires Austin-based Punchwallet, expanding into consumer loyalty, merchant engagement, and fintech infrastructure.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zemi Acquires Punchwallet , Expanding Its Footprint in Consumer Loyalty and Fintech Infrastructure Zemi Capital Partners has acquired Punchwallet, an Austin, Texas-based startup focused on digital loyalty and customer engagement, in a completed buyout transaction.Punchwallet developed technology around digital punch cards, loyalty workflows, and merchant-consumer engagement. Zemi has acquired 100% of the company and has taken over the technology and business operations. The platform is designed to help local businesses and consumer-facing brands deepen customer relationships through simple, repeatable rewards experiences.According to PitchBook deal information, the transaction was completed as a Buyout/LBO, with Zemi acquiring 100% of the company. The deal was announced on April 30, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed. PitchBook lists Jude Fernando as lead partner on the transaction.The acquisition gives Zemi a foothold in a category that continues to attract attention from fintech, retail technology, and customer experience investors. As small and mid-sized businesses look for more effective ways to retain customers, digital loyalty tools are becoming a practical alternative to traditional paper punch cards, fragmented rewards apps, and generic discounting programs.For Zemi, Punchwallet represents more than a standalone loyalty product. The acquisition creates opportunities to connect merchant engagement, payments-adjacent workflows, customer data, and loyalty infrastructure into a broader platform strategy, including potential applications across restaurant, food service, and QSR-related businesses. With consumer behavior increasingly shaped by mobile-first and AI-enabled interactions, businesses are looking for tools that are easy to deploy, measurable, and capable of driving repeat visits.The Punchwallet acquisition reflects Zemi’s interest in backing and operating technology-enabled businesses with practical use cases, clear customer value, and potential for expansion across fragmented local business markets.As the loyalty technology market evolves, Punchwallet’s digital-first approach could position Zemi to participate in a broader shift toward embedded customer engagement infrastructure for small businesses, restaurants, retailers, and service providers.About Zemi Capital PartnersZemi Capital Partners is an Irving, Texas-based investment firm operating across venture capital, startup acceleration, and lower middle-market private equity. The firm backs, builds, and operates technology-enabled businesses in logistics, marketplace technology, consumer engagement, and practical software markets, with a focus on fragmented sectors where operational execution and technology can create measurable value.For more information, visit https://izemi.me About PunchwalletPunchwallet is an Austin, Texas-based startup focused on digital loyalty, customer engagement, and merchant-consumer workflows. The company developed technology supporting digital punch cards, loyalty workflows, and repeat customer engagement for local businesses and consumer-facing brands. Punchwallet is now 100% owned by Zemi Capital Partners.Media ContactZemi Capital PartnersMedia Relationsmedia@izemi.me

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