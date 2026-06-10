ALPOLIC Launches First Non-combustible MCM for U.S. Market

ALPOLIC is proud to introduce ALPOLIC/NC-US, the first non-combustible metal composite material for use in the U.S. Market.

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitsubishi Chemical America’s (MCA) ALPOLIC Division, a leader in premium metal composite material (MCM) manufacturing, is proud to introduce its new, non-combustible metal composite material, ALPOLIC™/NC-US, exclusively for the American market.“ALPOLIC/NC-US represents a significant advancement in exterior wall material technology. Through review of the available fire test data and application of accepted fire engineering principles, Priest & Associates Consulting determined that the system meets the criteria to be considered noncombustible under the framework of the 2024 International Building Code. The product demonstrates how innovation in material design can support both architectural flexibility and elevated fire performance expectations for modern constructions,“ said Mike Luna, President & Principal/Partner with Priest & Associates Consulting (PAC).“ALPOLIC/NC-US, has passed stringent fire tests including ASTM E136, ASTM E84 and NFPA 285, making it the first truly non-combustible MCM for use in the United States,” said Octavio Diaz, MCA-ALPOLIC Sales Director. “We are thrilled to be adding it to our lineup of products. It is the next generation of beautiful, durable, and safe ALPOLIC materials.”Third-party certified, patent-pending ALPOLIC/NC-US carries the same industry-leading Repair and Replace warranty as our other products and is currently stocked in five of our most popular finishes. Like all ALPOLIC materials, ALPOLIC/NC-US can be finished in virtually any shade imaginable.“Years of research and development have culminated in this product coming to market,” said Paul Olson, MCA-ALPOLIC Division General Manager. “The introduction of ALPOLIC NC-US is, in my opinion, a game changer for our industry and delivers non-combustibility assurance for projects requiring enhanced fire-safe building products – without sacrificing design.”For more information about ALPOLIC/NC-US, please visit www.alpolicnc-us.com About Mitsubishi Chemical America – ALPOLIC DivisionALPOLIC Metal Composite Materials (MCM) have been manufactured since 1991 at Mitsubishi Chemical America’s Chesapeake, VA location. Part of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s vast array of products and services, ALPOLIC metal composite material is among the most versatile and useful architectural materials available, and our manufacturing, distribution and support capabilities extend worldwide. ALPOLIC offers the rigidity of heavy-gauge architectural metals in a lightweight composite material, with a standard polyethylene, fire-resistant, or noncombustible core available in an unmatched selection of colors and finishes. For more information about ALPOLIC, visit www.ALPOLIC-Americas.com or call 800-422-7270.###

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