U.S. Book Light Market Is Booming Rapidly with Strong Demand By 2031 | Glocusent, Vekkia, Lepower, Deeplite, WITHit, LLC

U.S. Book Light

U.S. Book Light Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the U.S. book light market size is expected to reach $288.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.As per our findings on the competitive analysis, Glocusent consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of customer response times, epitomizing efficiency and dedication. Their after-sales service is considered exemplary, consistently exceeding customer expectations.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A110798 Book lights provide comfort to the eyes by providing direct and focused illumination onto the pages of a book and prevent fatigue & strain on the eyes. The book light is one of the common devices used by book readers who usually prefer to read books before bed. The surge in preference of people to read books for gaining knowledge, learning, entertainment, and discovering information coupled with the presence of a significant number of bibliophiles are the major factors behind the growing U.S. book light market demand. It is estimated that over 153 million book readers were there in the U.S. in 2021. According to the survey conducted by Myvision.org, about 93% of Americans read a book in 2022. On average, one American read 5 books in 2022. The rise in the demand for books and upsurge in consumer expenditure on books in the U.S. are expected to foster the U.S. book light market growth during the forecast period. The total consumer expenditure on reading in the U.S. was $12.1 million in 2019. It reached around $14.9 million in 2020 and $15.3 million in 2021.The surge in penetration of internet and increase in adoption of smartphones, tablets, and desktops have significantly fueled the demand for online shopping among the U.S. customers in the past decade, which has significant contribution to the growth of the U.S. book light market. The rising expenditure of the various leading book light manufacturers toward increasing their digital presence is expected to be the most important driver of the U.S. book light industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, offline stores such as bookstores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and home improvement stores are the major distribution channels that the market players are focusing on to generate their revenues. Moreover, the leading players are engaging in developmental strategies like new product launches with innovative features to attract customers. For instance, in September 2022, Glocusent launched the new Glocusent Eye Caring Music Stand light which is mainly marketed towards music creators. This light is equipped with 57beads and offers various color and brightness level controls. This launch has expanded its product offering.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bdf4ececc8c9621aee0e7d2579a453cd Consumers in the U.S. now have more confidence in reviews and ratings. Prior to completing a purchase, about 73.5% of shoppers examine reviews on Amazon.com, according to the Amazon Consumer Behavior Report 2021. In addition, around 75.9% of shoppers look up pricing on Amazon before making a purchase. Other significant internet merchants in the U.S. include Walmart, Target, and eBay. Therefore, the e-commerce and online retail platforms are expected to dominate the U.S. book light market in the upcoming years.Two important factors that are expected to boost book light sales in the U.S. are the availability of book lights in a wider variety and quantity of brands. Customers have a wide range of options, including rechargeable book lights, battery-operated book lights, neck lights, clip lights, and bookmark lights. As book lights are sold at low or competitive prices, customers benefit from the cut-throat competition in the market. Manufacturers strive to create innovative book lights in order to attract more customers, which motivates them to invest in R&D. As a result, the expansion of the U.S. book light market is being facilitated by the accessibility of a broad range of goods with distinctive and innovative features.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A110798 The U.S. book light market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is segregated into clip light, neck light, and bookmark light. On the basis of category, it is bifurcated into battery-operated and rechargeable. Depending on the distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.The major players operating in the U.S. book light industry include Glocusent, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Vekkia, Mighty Bright, Hooga Health, Lepower, Deeplite, WITHit, LLC., and OttLite Technologies, Inc.Trending Reports:U.S. Corporate Event Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-corporate-event-market-A06293 U.S. Cleaning Products Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-cleaning-products-market-A14310 U.S. Event Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-events-market-A15196 U.S. Home Decor Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-decor-market-A06775 U.S. Bovine Leather Goods Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-bovine-leather-goods-market

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