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South Carolina Trauma Advisory Council Data/PI Subcomittee to Meet Friday, June 12, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
June 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a bobcat found near Foxcroft and Huntington drives in Fort Lawn, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. One dog was exposed and was humanely euthanized at the owner’s discretion.

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South Carolina Trauma Advisory Council Data/PI Subcomittee to Meet Friday, June 12, 2026

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