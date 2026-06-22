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Three New Energy Code Courses from the EnergySmart Institute Promote Awareness of Building Resiliency

Energy code officials and home energy efficiency professionals have requested online courses that clarify the Residential International Energy Conservation Code or IECC – these courses do just that.” — Ken Riead - Instructor

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Energy Conservation Code covers energy efficiency, of course, but the codes also promote occupant health, safety, and building durability. Energy Codes could actually be called "Building Resiliency Codes". The codes incorporate building specifications that keep out moisture and condensation, thus preventing mold growth and increasing building longevity. They include equipment and testing which provides fresh air for the occupants, thus making the structure healthier and the occupants less prone to respiratory illnesses. Of course, they also save energy, thus providing for a more affordable place to live or work.There is a lot of misunderstanding about why the energy codes exist and what is included in them. Many builders feel this code is unnecessary and imposes extra cost. The code items are largely in the walls or above the ceiling or below the floor. Testing and verification of proper installation and operation of the installed equipment, distribution systems, insulation and air sealing are things that the average buyer doesn't think about or even know they should care about. Elected officials and code officials are asked to implement and verify compliance to the code, but they need good information to make good decisions about code adoption and enforcement. This explains why the EnergySmart Institute offers these new courses.The 2021 and 2024 IECC Residential Energy Codes are intended to make new or existing residences more efficient, comfortable, safe and resilient against disasters. The EnergySmart Institute has developed courses specific to the energy code versions, but also a course that covers why the energy codes, or "Building Resiliency Codes" are important and should be implemented. The “ Overview of the IECC Residential Energy Code ” explains what is in the code, the intent of the code, and what is being verified for compliance by the code. This is a course that code officials have said is the first of its kind in that it doesn't just cover the requirements of the code, but why the code is important. They gain an understanding of the objectives of the code which informs their knowledge and on site verification.EnergySmart Institute also announces its two other new courses, “ 2021 IECC Residential Energy Codes ” and, coming soon, "2024 IECC Residential Energy Codes." Each course covers that version of the code specifically. It is recommended to take the “Overview of the IECC Residential Energy Code” first for a better understanding of what the code covers and why these items were incorporated into the code in the first place. These online and on-demand residential energy code courses are offered by the EnergySmart Institute and will be of interest to elected officials, energy code officials and inspectors, architects and engineers, energy professionals, plus anyone interested in how these new codes can be of benefit to them. Those considering the purchase of a home or deciding between apartments would benefit from this course because adherence to the code directly affects the pocketbook for the life of the structure.For more information please visit EnergySmart Institute.com or click on the links above.

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