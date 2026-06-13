Boulder Crest Foundation Announces National PTG Day 2026 and Launch of Inside Posttraumatic Growth Podcast

National PTG Day exists to expand the conversation around struggle and create space for a message people need to hear: that growth is possible, transformation can emerge from hardship, and hope belongs in the conversation. The Inside Posttraumatic Growth podcast explores the science, stories, and future of growth after struggle through conversations with researchers, practitioners, and people who have experienced PTG. In episode 1, Josh Goldberg and Britt Myers sit down with Dr. Richard Tedeschi — co-founder of the science of Posttraumatic Growth — to explore the origins of PTG, what the science actually tells us, and why this work matters now more than ever. Boulder Crest — with locations in Virginia, Arizona, Texas, and Wyoming — trains Veterans, First Responders, and Service Members to transform their struggle into strength using the science of Posttraumatic Growth. Boulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality.

New podcast from the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth aims to expand the national conversation around growth through struggle

We believe PTG should not be confined to academic journals. To change how society understands struggle, we need to create spaces to engage with these ideas, hear the stories, explore the research.” — Dr. Richard Tedeschi, co-founder of the Science of Posttraumatic Growth

BLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Crest Foundation , the Home of Posttraumatic Growth, recognizes National Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) Day on June 13, 2026 — a growing national observance dedicated to changing how society understands struggle, trauma, and the human capacity for growth.In 2023, Boulder Crest Foundation — in partnership with Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman, a retired 3-star Marine General — had June 13 proclaimed as National Posttraumatic Growth Day to elevate a message too often missing from conversations around trauma and mental health: that struggle is not the end of the story — it can also be a catalyst for profound transformation.Grounded in decades of scientific research and lived experience, Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) describes the positive psychological changes that can emerge through struggle, including deeper relationships, renewed purpose, greater personal strength, appreciation for life, and new possibilities.While much of the national conversation around trauma focuses on diminishment, diagnosis, and what has been lost, PTG Day exists to create space for another truth — that growth can emerge from hardship, and that people are far more capable than they are often led to believe.“There is already significant awareness around trauma and struggle,” said Josh Goldberg. “National PTG Day was created to broaden the conversation by highlighting what is also possible in the aftermath of adversity. Posttraumatic Growth gives people a framework for understanding that struggle can be a powerful catalyst for meaningful transformation.”Developed by psychologists Dr. Richard Tedeschi and Dr. Lawrence Calhoun in the 1990s, the science of PTG has become an increasingly influential area of psychological research and application. As the global leader in the practical application of PTG, Boulder Crest has trained over 200,000 veterans, service members, first responders, and the mental health community. Inside Posttraumatic Growth : A New Podcast Explores the Science and Possibility of Human GrowthTo mark this year’s National PTG Day, Boulder Crest is launching Inside Posttraumatic Growth — a new podcast created to help bring the science and application of PTG into broader public conversation.Led by the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth (BCI), the podcast will explore the research, real-world practice, emerging ideas, and lived experiences shaping the field of Posttraumatic Growth today. Episodes will feature conversations with researchers, clinicians, practitioners, leaders, and individuals whose lives have been transformed through struggle.The launch of the podcast reflects Boulder Crest’s larger mission to help mainstream Posttraumatic Growth and make the science more accessible, practical, and relevant across healthcare, education, leadership, military and veteran communities, first responder organizations, and everyday life.“We believe the science of Posttraumatic Growth should not remain confined to academic journals or conferences,” said Richard Tedeschi. “If we want to change how society understands struggle, we need to create spaces where people can engage directly with these ideas, hear the stories, explore the research, and participate in the conversation. The podcast is an important part of that effort.”The debut episode features Dr. Tedeschi discussing the origins of Posttraumatic Growth, how the concept first emerged, and why it matters now more than ever in a world increasingly shaped by uncertainty, stress, and adversity.Future episodes will explore topics ranging from the neuroscience of growth and the role of community and meaning-making, to how PTG principles are being applied in healthcare, education, leadership, peer support, and organizational culture.Listeners can subscribe to Inside Posttraumatic Growth on major podcast platforms. In conjunction with the launch, BCI is also inviting individuals to subscribe to the new Inside Posttraumatic Growth monthly newsletter, which will feature research insights, conversations from the field, podcast episodes, and perspectives from leaders advancing PTG around the world.A National Invitation to Join the ConversationAs part of National PTG Day, Boulder Crest is inviting individuals and organizations across the country to share stories of growth, reflect on what PTG means to them, and help expand awareness of what is possible in the aftermath of struggle.“Posttraumatic Growth is not about denying pain or pretending hardship is easy,” Goldberg said. “It’s about recognizing that struggle can become a turning point — and helping more people understand that their story does not have to end with suffering.”To learn more about the science of Posttraumatic Growth, subscribe to Inside Posttraumatic Growth podcast or sign up for the Inside PTG monthly newsletter , visit BoulderCrest.org.About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to helping members of the military, veterans, first responders, and their families thrive in the aftermath of struggle through the science of Posttraumatic Growth. Through transformative programs, training, research, and education, Boulder Crest is working to change the national conversation around trauma and create a world where people can transform struggle into strength.BoulderCrest.org.

National Posttraumatic Growth Day

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