Marham and BF Biosciences Launch #SlimPossible, Pakistan’s First Digital Obesity Clinic

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients anywhere in Pakistan can now consult verified obesity specialists online, with diet, activity, and medical care in one place.

BF Biosciences and Marham today launched #SlimPossible, Pakistan’s first digital clinic built only for obesity and weight management. Patients can now consult PMDC-verified endocrinologists, diabetologists, bariatric surgeons, and medical specialists online, from any device.

The clinic runs on three simple pillars. Diet, Stride, and Medical Advice. Together they cover the three things most patients have always had to figure out alone. What to eat, how to stay active, and which treatment is right for them.

The Scale of the Problem

More than 30% of Pakistani adults are now living with obesity or serious weight gain. The numbers are rising fastest among children and teenagers. Extra weight is the clearest early warning sign for diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, and heart disease. Pakistan already has the world’s third-largest diabetes burden, with over 26 million people affected.

The cost is heavy, in both money and health. Families spend more each year on medicines, hospital visits, and problems that could have been avoided. Still for most people, good obesity care has stayed out of reach. The few specialists there sit in a handful of city clinics. Their fees are high and their advice rarely comes with real help on food and exercise. #SlimPossible was built to change that.

How #SlimPossible Works

Every doctor on the platform is PMDC-verified and rated by real patients. Their credentials, experience, and fees are all shown upfront. Patients book and consult fully online. No travelling between cities. No moving from one clinic to the next.

Diet gives patients clear, practical food guidance. This includes balanced meals, sensible calorie targets, and the everyday Pakistani food they already eat. The aim is simple, “Build habits people can stick to, not crash diets they give up on in a week.”

Stride helps patients add movement to their day at a level that suits them. For some that means a daily walk. For others, a proper routine. There is no all-or-nothing gym pressure.

Medical Advice connects patients with the right specialist for their case. From early weight gain and insulin resistance to PCOS-related weight issues and questions about bariatric surgery, all relevant concerns are covered here. Patients can also speak to nutritionists directly. So medical advice and daily lifestyle support sit in one place.

What the Partners Say

“We have spent years treating weight like it is only about looks. It is not. It is about your health. That is why we built #SlimPossible with Marham. We are putting real, qualified doctors within reach of people who could never get to them before. The science here is not the hard part. Eat better, move more, get proper medical advice. The hard part has always been access. That is what we are fixing.”

Farhan Rafiq, Chief Executive Officer, BF Biosciences

“People think losing weight is simply a matter of willpower. In reality, many people struggle because they do not have access to the right medical support. That is the real problem, and that is what we are fixing. Maybe you have struggled with your weight since childhood. Maybe you deal with binge eating. Maybe you have spent years trying different approaches without seeing lasting results. Whatever your journey looks like, you do not have to figure it out alone. We just want you to know that help is here now. Only a few taps away.”

Asma Omer, Co-Founder, Marham

A National Standard for Obesity Care

#SlimPossible brings together two strengths. BF Biosciences knows metabolic medicine. Marham has a network of verified specialists across 121 cities. Put together, that means real care for patients in big cities and small towns alike, not just the lucky few who live near a specialist.

The platform does more than connect people. It also tracks how patients progress over time. Doctors can adjust treatment based on real results. Over time, the data builds a clearer national picture of what works for obesity in Pakistan. Both companies believe the same thing. Solving Pakistan’s weight crisis takes good medicine, smart technology, and a design that puts patients first.

Obesity is a medical condition and weight management is possible. Pakistan’s first digital obesity clinic is open now at marham.pk/obesity-digital-clinic.

About Marham

Marham is Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare marketplace. It connects more than 10 million patients a year with over 30,000 PMDC-verified doctors across 121 cities, through online consultations, appointment booking, lab services, and medicine delivery.

About BF Biosciences

BF Biosciences is one of Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical companies. It works to improve patient health through science, innovation, and access to proven treatments, including in metabolic health and obesity.

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